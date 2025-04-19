73.4 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 16 of 2025

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 12 and April 18.

Here’s some pictures of this fourteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

On the beach

On the OC beach with good surfing waves
On the OC beach with good surfing waves

Ocean City Boardwalk

Early morning Boardwalk view
Early morning Boardwalk view
early evening boardwalk view
early evening boardwalk view

 

Let’s highlight two older buildings in OC

The Fenwick Island Lighting stands proudly.  Though officially in Delaware, it is located on the north side of 146th Street.  

Fenwick Island LIghthouse
Fenwick Island Lighthouse

 

The Harrison Hall Hotel is a mainstay on the OC Boardwalk. Constructed in 1951.

Harrison Hall Hotel
Harrison Hall Hotel

Ocean City Bayside

OC Bayside view
OC Bayside view

2025 Springfest starts this Thursday. 
Here’s a link to information on this Spring event at the Inlet Parking Lot:https://www.oceancity.com/events-calendar/springfest-2025/

Springfest set up
Springfest set up

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
