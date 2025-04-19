THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 16 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 12 and April 18.

Here’s some pictures of this fourteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

On the beach

Ocean City Boardwalk

Let’s highlight two older buildings in OC

The Fenwick Island Lighting stands proudly. Though officially in Delaware, it is located on the north side of 146th Street.

The Harrison Hall Hotel is a mainstay on the OC Boardwalk. Constructed in 1951.

Ocean City Bayside

2025 Springfest starts this Thursday.

Here’s a link to information on this Spring event at the Inlet Parking Lot:https://www.oceancity.com/events-calendar/springfest-2025/

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.