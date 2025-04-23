60.8 F
Ocean City
Art League of Ocean City at Springfest This Weekend!

Art LeagueSpringfest
By Anne

Find the Art League of Ocean City at Springfest – April 24–27 by the Entertainment Stage!

Download the Art League of Ocean City app for a special deal just for app users:

ONE Free Make & Take Craft, and $10 OFF ONE Springfest Class

Offer is per person. If a friend wants to join in on the savings, they’ll need to download the app too!

No registration needed – just come to the Art League of Ocean City tent, show that you’ve downloaded the app, and get creative!


Event Highlights by Day

 Thursday – April 24

  • All Day: Rock Art with Mary Anne Cooper – $10 (Free with app)
  • 12:00–12:45 PM: iPhone Tips & Tricks + Portrait with Tom Kennedy – $20 ($10 with app)
  • 1:00–3:00 PM: Paint Spring Tulips with Joan Guerriero – $20 ($10 with app)

🎨 Friday – April 25

  • All Day: Pressed Flowers with Mary Anne Cooper – $10 (Free with app)
  • All Day: Watercolor Demo with Gerilyn Gaskill – Free
  • 10:45 AM–12:00 PM: Beachy Fabric Wreath with Alicia Rappold – $20 ($10 with app)

🎨 Saturday – April 26

  • All Day: Pressed Flowers & Rock Art with Mary Anne Cooper – $10 (Free with app)
  • All Day: Watercolor Demo with Leo Kahl – Free
  • 12:15–1:00 PM: iPhone Tips & Tricks + Portrait with Tom Kennedy – $20 ($10 with app)

🎨 Sunday – April 27

  • All Day: Rock Art with Sinead O’Harte – $10 (Free with app)
  • 1:00–2:15 PM: iPhone Tips & Tricks + Portrait with Tom Kennedy – $20 ($10 with app)

Find the Art League of OC near the Entertainment Stage all weekend long! Whether you’re painting, crafting, or catching a demo, there’s something for everyone at the Art League of Ocean City’s Springfest tent. Let’s make art together—see you there! 

 

Anne
Anne
