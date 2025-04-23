Art League of Ocean City at Springfest This Weekend!

Download the Art League of Ocean City app for a special deal just for app users:

ONE Free Make & Take Craft, and $10 OFF ONE Springfest Class

Offer is per person. If a friend wants to join in on the savings, they’ll need to download the app too!

No registration needed – just come to the Art League of Ocean City tent, show that you’ve downloaded the app, and get creative!



Event Highlights by Day

Thursday – April 24

All Day: Rock Art with Mary Anne Cooper – $10 (Free with app)

12:00–12:45 PM: iPhone Tips & Tricks + Portrait with Tom Kennedy – $20 ($10 with app)

1:00–3:00 PM: Paint Spring Tulips with Joan Guerriero – $20 ($10 with app)

Friday – April 25

All Day: Pressed Flowers with Mary Anne Cooper – $10 (Free with app)

All Day: Watercolor Demo with Gerilyn Gaskill – Free

10:45 AM–12:00 PM: Beachy Fabric Wreath with Alicia Rappold – $20 ($10 with app)

Saturday – April 26

All Day: Pressed Flowers & Rock Art with Mary Anne Cooper – $10 (Free with app)

All Day: Watercolor Demo with Leo Kahl – Free

12:15–1:00 PM: iPhone Tips & Tricks + Portrait with Tom Kennedy – $20 ($10 with app)

Sunday – April 27

All Day: Rock Art with Sinead O’Harte – $10 (Free with app)

1:00–2:15 PM: iPhone Tips & Tricks + Portrait with Tom Kennedy – $20 ($10 with app)

Find the Art League of OC near the Entertainment Stage all weekend long! Whether you’re painting, crafting, or catching a demo, there’s something for everyone at the Art League of Ocean City’s Springfest tent. Let’s make art together—see you there!