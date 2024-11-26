37.4 F
Ocean City
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Glenn Irwin

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 23rd thru November 30th.  This week’s weather has been more seasonal cold with some rain, and getting colder at this week’s end.  With this week being Thanksgiving, hopefully all will be able to enjoy with family and loved ones!

 

Special events

White Marlin water feature for holidays
Winterfest of Lights

Ocean City’s largest special event during these cold months is Winterfest of Lights which runs from November 21st to December 31st at Northside Park.  This link will provide the hours and dates that this event will operate: https://www.ococean.com/winterfest/.

 

Holiday decorations on Boardwalk archway
Directly connected to this holiday lights at Winterfest are the numerous light displays located in the downtown area, particularly at the Inlet parking lot.  Many of these displays were sponsored by the area businesses like Dough Roller Restaurants and Trimper Rides.

 

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Boardwalk on sunny day in Fall
If the sun is out in Ocean City you will see people on the Boardwalk even in the off season.  Although most businesses close for the “second season” in Ocean City, given a sunny weekend, several will open for their customers.  We also featured the Ocean City Information Booth located on the Boardwalk between Caroline Street and N. Division Street.   Although closed for this off season, this booth provides valuable information to visitors.  It is managed by the OCDC. 

Boardwalk Information Booth
Always heartwarming are the seasonal decorations placed on the memorial boardwalk benches by loved ones. 

Fall decorated memorial boardwalk bench
Fall decorated memorial boardwalk bench

 

Other interesting pictures this week were the lonely beach in the early morning hours, a seagull perched by the Ocean City inlet, and the Native American sculpture also located by the Inlet Park in Ocean City’s south end. 

Seagull by OC Inlet
Native American sculpture at OC inlet
Sunrises in Ocean City

Here’s a picture of many from this week.

Ocean City sunrise
Ocean City Sunset

sunset in OC
And a list of top pictures would not be complete without a photo of our beautiful Ocean City sunsets.  This picture was taken this week on the bayside at 25th Street. 

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
