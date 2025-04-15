57.1 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Polar Bears & Putt-Putt: Saint Nick’s Mini Golf Promises a Cool Ocean City Experience

BEST OF OCEAN CITYFamilyNorth Ocean City
By Anne
The new St Nick’s mini golf

Get ready for a frosty new attraction in Ocean City! Saint Nick’s Mini Golf, a uniquely themed Christmas and winter wonderland, is set to open on 146th Street in May 2025. Say goodbye to the old Down Under Golf (which delighted visitors for around 20 years) and prepare for two levels of polar bears, penguins, and a magical nightly snowstorm!

Penguins and icebergs at the new mini golf course

Owner of Nick’s Mini Golf, Nick Geracimos, who took ownership of the location in 2018, felt it was time for a fresh perspective. While the Australian theme of Down Under Golf was fun, the course was showing its age.

The old Down Under Mini Golf

This renovation presented the perfect opportunity to create something truly special. Nick applauds about the existing layout, saying, “It has great bones! It was and remains one of my favorite mini golf courses to play, with lots of fun and challenging holes, including a unique second level.”

A smiley snowman will greet you this summer

St. Nick’s Mini Golf aims to bring the joy of the holidays to Ocean City year-round. Imagine putting your way through a snowy scene complete with polar bears and penguins, and then experiencing a nightly snowstorm – yes, there really will be a nightly snowstorm -all on a hot summers day. A truly unique twist on summer fun!

Penguins will now greet you at the corner of 146th Street

Mark your calendars for a special “Christmas in July” event, where Saint Nick’s Mini Golf will be celebrating with gifts and festive cheer all day long. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new addition to Ocean City’s entertainment scene!

No kangaroos this year, but lots of polar bears parading the golf course!

You can find more mini golf courses in Ocean City here.

 

 

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Capture the Essence of Ocean City, MD: Announcing the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,020SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,020SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND