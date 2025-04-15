Polar Bears & Putt-Putt: Saint Nick’s Mini Golf Promises a Cool Ocean City Experience

Get ready for a frosty new attraction in Ocean City! Saint Nick’s Mini Golf, a uniquely themed Christmas and winter wonderland, is set to open on 146th Street in May 2025. Say goodbye to the old Down Under Golf (which delighted visitors for around 20 years) and prepare for two levels of polar bears, penguins, and a magical nightly snowstorm!

Owner of Nick’s Mini Golf, Nick Geracimos, who took ownership of the location in 2018, felt it was time for a fresh perspective. While the Australian theme of Down Under Golf was fun, the course was showing its age.

This renovation presented the perfect opportunity to create something truly special. Nick applauds about the existing layout, saying, “It has great bones! It was and remains one of my favorite mini golf courses to play, with lots of fun and challenging holes, including a unique second level.”

St. Nick’s Mini Golf aims to bring the joy of the holidays to Ocean City year-round. Imagine putting your way through a snowy scene complete with polar bears and penguins, and then experiencing a nightly snowstorm – yes, there really will be a nightly snowstorm -all on a hot summers day. A truly unique twist on summer fun!

Mark your calendars for a special “Christmas in July” event, where Saint Nick’s Mini Golf will be celebrating with gifts and festive cheer all day long. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new addition to Ocean City’s entertainment scene!

