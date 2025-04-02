A Walk Through Time in Ocean City: A Facebook Journey

Love Ocean City’s history? We’ve pulled together some of our favorite Facebook posts featuring downtown areas and those classic older buildings. Take a trip down memory lane with us, exploring structures that have stood the test of time, some remarkably unchanged!

This 1920’s postcard shows an image of downtown Ocean City with on-street parking on both sides of street and two way traffic. ￼The picture is taken looking north on Baltimore Avenue just south of Somerset Street. Here is the same view, taken in 2025 of the same street section. ****** Cropper’s Fish Camp House is on S. Division St., just west of S. Baltimore Avenue. It was built around 1912, its design typical of those houses found in the commercial pound fishing camps of that era. It’s also known as the Violets are Blue house as it was used in the movie of the same name which was filmed in Ocean City in 1984. ￼ ****** In the early 1950s, the Harrison Hall Hotel on 14th Street would become the northernmost hotel on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Motel Row, between 15th Street and 33rd, was only just starting to emerge as a region in town where tourists could lodge. The luxurious new hotel would set the standard for those who followed, as the first hotel in Ocean City to include a private bathroom in each room. Now, after over 70 years, Harrison Hall still stands as elegant as ever on the Boardwalk at 14th Street, within walking distance of the beach, amusements, restaurants and shops. ****** The building that we all know of as the Kite Loft was constructed about 1930, and originally it was Eugenia’s Guest House. It later became Maria’s Guest House and is now the Kite Loft, the shop few can prevent themselves from stepping inside, as there is so much to see, and buy! The Kite Loft is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year!￼ ******

The Brous family acquired the Flamingo Motel in 1963, just a year after its construction. What started as a 23-unit motel on the outskirts of Ocean City has evolved into a thriving destination. Now featuring 112 units, ocean views, and both indoor and outdoor pools, the Flamingo now stands in the center of a thriving resort.

The Lankford Hotel was built in 1924, and has recently undergone some changes including a deck with restaurants looking out onto the Boardwalk. You can still stay at the Lankford or one of its apartments.

The Plimhimmon Hotel, between 1st and 2nd streets, was built in 1894. It was one of the first three hotels built in Ocean City, along with The Atlantic and The Seaside. During an expansion of the hotel in 1962, a fire broke out in the hotel's north wing, and the blaze quickly spread to the rest of the building. Only parts of the south wing avoided any damage, and part of that wing remains standing today. The hotel was rebuilt, a fifth floor was added and even its famous cupola was replaced by the summer of 1963. Its name was changed to Plim Plaza to match the hotel's new, modern look.

