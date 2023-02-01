The Henry Hotel’s History in Ocean City Md

You may have walked past it many times, paying no attention, but The Henry Hotel on 101 South Division Street in Ocean City, next to the bus station and across from Trimper’s Rides, has a long and often painful history in Ocean City, and tells of a time that thankfully is in our past.

Segregated Ocean City

OCDC’s Walking Tour of Downtown Ocean City Md tells us “Henry’s Colored Hotel,” as it was formerly known, is the last surviving hotel to serve only African-American visitors. Charles Henry and his wife Louisa purchased the 20-room hotel in 1926, when access to the beach and businesses for what was then called the “colored” population was severely restricted.

Duke Ellington, Count Basie & Others Stayed Here

The hotel was built around 1895 by Mr. and Mrs Henry, and was a full service facility catering to visiting African-American tourists and entertainers. Famous black entertainers like Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Willie Harmon came to Ocean City in those days and performed at Ocean City establishments such as the Pier Ballroom nearby. Although they performed at these local establishments, they were not actually permitted to sleep in the hotels in which they performed. They stayed, instead, at Henry’s Hotel during these years of strict segregation.

“Colored Excursion Days”

Up until the mid 20th century, the Ocean City beach was restricted for African Americans with reserved periods, known as “Colored Excursion Days” in effect. Before the 1960s, Black people could only roam the beach and boardwalk freely on “Colored Excursion Days”. (Maryland, Delaware and Virginia each reserved one day a year after the summer season had ended for this). At other times during the summer, African American’s were relegated to the beach beyond the northern end of the boardwalk, far from the center and hustle and bustle of the resort.

Henry Hotel Named Heritage Landmark

In 1942, Charles T. Henry died, and his wife Louisa continued to operate the hotel until 1951 when it passed on to their son, Charles Wesley Henry. In 2007, the property was named one of four African American heritage landmarks on the Lower Eastern Shore and the hotel remains under African-American ownership today.