Ocean City’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals: Your Guide to Holiday Savings

Ocean City is getting into the holiday spirit with incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals! Whether you’re looking for thrilling amusement park rides, relaxing escapes, or unique gifts, Ocean City has something for everyone.

Black Friday Fun in Ocean City

Kick off your holiday shopping with Trimper’s Rides Black Friday sale! Enjoy discounted tickets and special offers on classic amusement park fun. Check their Facebook event page for the latest details.

Trapped Escape Room:

Looking for an exciting adventure? Trapped Escape Room is offering Black Friday deals on their immersive escape room experiences. Gather your friends and family and put your problem-solving skills to the test! Visit their website for more information: https://trappedrooms.com

Longboard Cafe:

Grab a delicious bite and enjoy Black Friday specials at Longboard Cafe. This oceanfront restaurant offers a relaxed atmosphere and a menu filled with fresh, local ingredients. See their website for details: https://www.longboardcafe.net

Madison Beach Motel:

Plan your next Ocean City getaway with Black Friday deals at the Madison Beach Motel. This family-friendly motel offers comfortable accommodations and a convenient location. Book your stay now: https://ocrooms.com/properties/madison-beach-motel

Cyber Monday Savings

OceanCity.com Gift Certificates:

Give the gift of Ocean City with discounted gift certificates! On Cyber Monday, OceanCity.com has 40% off gift certificates, making it the perfect time to treat your loved ones to a memorable experience. Browse their selection and find the perfect gift: https://www.oceancity.com/store/

Some options are Berlin Beer Company, hotel certificates for the Ocean City Hotel Group or the Cambria Ocean City, the Angler fishing boat, the Angler Bar & Restaurant, Tipsy Taco, Trapped Escape Room and Nick’s Mini-golf.

Let’s Get Lit Festival:

Don’t miss the Let’s Get Lit Festival, a celebration of wintertime, lights, and craft beverages! Taking place on December 7th, 2024, this festive event features music by DJ Bigler, the “most lit” costume contest, raffle prizes from Dogfish Head, all you care to drink local craft beer and beverages including RTD canned cocktails from Dogfish, and delicious food for sale from The View in the Cambria. You can get General Admission Tickets for three hours of fun, 4-7 pm, a commemorative stainless steel pint, and a wristband good for discounts all over town. For only $25 more, VIPs get an extra hour (3-7 pm), a commemorative t-shirt from Dogfish Head, a ticket to Winterfest, and goodies from Dogfish Head and the Cambria.

Cyber Monday Ticket Special:

Use code “CyberMonday” at checkout to get $5 off per ticket to the Let’s Get Lit Festival! This offer is valid on Cyber Monday only.

Ticket Options:

General Admission: Includes entry to the festival, access to live music and entertainment, and a commemorative tasting glass.

VIP Admission: Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP lounge with private bar, complimentary food, and premium viewing areas.

Hotel Packages:

Make a weekend of it with a special Let’s Get Lit hotel package! Enjoy discounted rates at participating hotels and convenient access to the festival. Book your stay now: https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/dz01g1?ratePlanCode=BOKLXX&checkInDate=2024-12-06&checkOutDate=2024-12-09

Get your tickets to Let’s Get Lit: https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/lets-get-lit-2024

Park Place Hotel:

Enjoy Cyber Monday savings on your next Ocean City vacation at the Park Place Hotel. This oceanfront hotel offers stunning views, comfortable accommodations, and a variety of amenities. Book your stay now: https://ocparkplacehotel.book.pegsbe.com/promo?propertyCode=PARK&offerCode=CYBER

Don’t miss out on these amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in Ocean City! Start planning your holiday shopping and winter getaway today.