THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 26 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between June 21st and June 26th. Summer is here!!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty sixth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Always great to see more people on the Boardwalk as summer gets into full swing.

Check out our GUIDE TO THE BOARDWALK.

Ocean City Bayside

The bayside is always a special place. We are in full horseshoe crab season. This picture taken at Sunset Park.

Find out more info on our bayside: KNOW OUR BAYSIDE

Ocean City Inlet

Older buildings

This week we featured two older buildings:

The Jefferson house was constructed about 1903 and is located on Dorchester Street, just off the Boardwalk. This building has a great porch!

Savage/Bunting House

Constructed in 1930 this residential building is located on Talbot Street just west of St. Louis Avenue. Lots of traditional features on this building.

White Marlin sculpture

A grand entrance into Ocean City at the base of the Route 50 Bridge.

Check out details about this great public art project: WHITE MARLIN SCULPTURE.

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Enjoy this summer weekend!