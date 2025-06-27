78.8 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

DowntownOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 26 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between June 21st and June 26th.  Summer is here!!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty sixth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises.

Sunrise 2
Sunrise 1
Sunrise 1

 

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Always great to see more people on the Boardwalk as summer gets into full swing.

Biking on the boards
Ocean City boardwalk
Check out our GUIDE TO THE BOARDWALK.

 

Ocean City Bayside

The bayside is always a special place.  We are in full horseshoe crab season.  This picture taken at Sunset Park.

Horseshoe crabs
Find out more info on our bayside: KNOW OUR BAYSIDE

Ocean City Inlet

Boating at the inlet
Older buildings

This week we featured two older buildings:

The Jefferson house was constructed about 1903 and is located on Dorchester Street, just off the Boardwalk.  This building has a great porch!

The Jefferson
Savage/Bunting House

Constructed in 1930 this residential building is located on Talbot Street just west of St. Louis Avenue.  Lots of traditional features on this building.

Bunting House
White Marlin sculpture

A grand entrance into Ocean City at the base of the Route 50 Bridge.

White Marlin sculpture and water feature
Check out details about this great public art project:  WHITE MARLIN SCULPTURE.

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Sunset
Bayside sunset
Enjoy this summer weekend!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
