Our second Mixology Minute was filmed at the Wedge overlooking the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland. Here Becca shows you how to make Pirate Juice, a rum and fruit juice concoction topped off with grenadine and garnished with a slice of orange.

Pirate Juice Recipe

1 ounce coconut rum

1 ounce spiced rum

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce orange juice

Mix the ingredients together in a glass filled with ice. Pour grenadine over the top and add an orange slice to garnish. Enjoy!