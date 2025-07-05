77 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 27th of 2025

July 4th sunrise
July 4th sunrise

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between June 27th and July 4th.  Celebrated July 4th yesterday!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty seventh week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises and ending nicely!

Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise
Native American sculpture
Native American sculpture

More about our Native American sculpture at Inlet:  CLICK HERE!

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Always great to see more people on the Boardwalk as summer gets into full swing.

Guide to the Ocean City Boardwalk:  BOARDWALK GUIDE

early evening boardwalk
early evening boardwalk

 

Even OCMD Santa located on the boards!

OCMD Santa and visitors to Ocean City
OCMD Santa and visitors to Ocean City

 

Ocean City Bayside

Boaters and fishing were in full swing this past week.

Want to know more about the Ocean City bayside:  BAYSIDE.

bayside boaters
bayside boaters
Talbot Street pier
Talbot Street pier

 

Boardwalk Arch

Installed in 2000 this boardwalk arch is celebrating its 25th year! It is already a landmark for Ocean City.

Boardwalk Arch
Boardwalk Arch

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

sunset
sunset

 

Trimper Rides Big Wheel leaving mid July!

Big Wheel at Trimper Rides
Big Wheel at Trimper Rides

 

Enjoy this Independence Day summer weekend!

perfect beach day. July 4th
perfect beach day. July 4th

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
