THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 27th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between June 27th and July 4th. Celebrated July 4th yesterday!

Here’s some pictures of this twenty seventh week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of mixed weather this week but still many nice sunrises and ending nicely!

More about our Native American sculpture at Inlet: CLICK HERE!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Always great to see more people on the Boardwalk as summer gets into full swing.

Guide to the Ocean City Boardwalk: BOARDWALK GUIDE

Even OCMD Santa located on the boards!

Ocean City Bayside

Boaters and fishing were in full swing this past week.

Want to know more about the Ocean City bayside: BAYSIDE.

Boardwalk Arch

Installed in 2000 this boardwalk arch is celebrating its 25th year! It is already a landmark for Ocean City.

Sunsets

Always spectacular in Ocean City.

Trimper Rides Big Wheel leaving mid July!

Enjoy this Independence Day summer weekend!