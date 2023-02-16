Spring into Action: Find Your Dream Beach Home in Ocean City, Maryland and Beyond

Spring is the Perfect Time to Buy a House or Condo in Ocean City, MD

Spring is the perfect time to start your search for a dream beach home in Ocean City, Maryland and its surrounding areas. With plenty of homes for sale and a wide range of communities to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect place to call your own.

In Ocean City itself, there are a variety of beach homes for sale, from cozy condos to spacious single-family homes. The Gateway Grand is a popular luxury oceanfront condominium with stunning views and high-end amenities like a pool, fitness center, and private beach access. The Belmont Towers and Gateway Grand Residences are also great options for those looking for a comfortable and stylish condo.

Homes for sale in Delaware Near Ocean City, Maryland

If you’re willing to explore the surrounding areas, there are plenty of towns and communities to consider. Fenwick Island, Delaware, located just a short drive from Ocean City, offers a variety of beach homes for sale, from charming cottages to sprawling oceanfront estates. Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach, both in Delaware are also great places to find beach homes, as well as a variety of dining and shopping options that are easily accessible from Ocean City.

Nearby Communities in Maryland

In addition to Delaware, there are also a number of beach communities in Maryland worth exploring. Ocean Pines, just a few miles from Ocean City, offers a range of homes for sale in a tranquil, wooded setting. Berlin, Maryland, named “America’s Coolest Small Town” by Budget Travel, offers a charming historic district with a variety of shops, restaurants, and homes for sale.

Considerations When You Look for Your Beach Home

Type of Home

As you start your search for a beach home in Ocean City, Maryland and beyond this spring, there are a few things to keep in mind. Consider your budget and the type of home you’re looking for, such as a condo or a single-family home. Are you willing to do renovations or updates, or do you want a move-in ready home?

Location

Location is also important. Do you want to be right on the beach, or are you willing to be a short drive away? Do you want to be in the heart of the action, or in a more quiet, secluded area?

Walking Distance to A Brewery!

Sources say that having a brewery in your community is one of the top 10 amenities that make a small town livable. Here in Ocean City, we agree! So, if you want a nearby brewery, consider these locations:

Berlin is home to Burley Oak Brewing and the Buzz Meadery. Forgotten 50 Distilling is opening in 2023 and the Burley Oak’s head brewer for years decided to branch out and open his own brewery on Broad Street.

Rehoboth and Lewes, both have several breweries worth visiting. Download the Shore Craft Beer App to find your favorite local breweries or craft beer locations.

Ocean City Real Estate Agents are Knowledgable & Will Help

Finally, it’s important to work with a qualified real estate agent who can help you navigate the complex process of buying a beach home. They can help you find properties that meet your needs, negotiate on your behalf, and guide you through the closing process.

Overall, spring is the perfect time to start your search for a dream beach home in Ocean City, Maryland and its surrounding areas. With a wide range of homes for sale and plenty of charming communities to choose from, you’re sure to find your ideal beach home and start enjoying the beauty of the beach year-round.

Go to the Ocean City Real Estate section to find homes and realtors you may be interested in – This section is being updated soon and will give you even more information.