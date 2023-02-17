46.3 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

From Fine Dining to Boardwalk Bites: Exploring the Diverse Food Scene of Ocean City

FamilyMidtownNews
By Anne Neely

Ocean City, Maryland is home to a wide variety of restaurants, each with their own unique flair and atmosphere. Here are some awesome restaurants that you definitely don’t want to miss:

  1. Harrison’s Harbor Watch – Located in the Ocean City Inlet, this restaurant offers stunning views of the harbor and the Atlantic Ocean. They serve seafood, steak, and cocktails.
Harrison-harbor-watch ocean city md
Harrison’s Harbor Watch

2. Seacrets – Want to add a little party to your dining experience? Head to Seacrets! This sprawling complex is a popular nightlife spot, but they also serve up some seriously tasty food. Their menu features fresh seafood, Caribbean-inspired dishes, and plenty of frozen drinks to go around. Spend a long lazy day here in the summer, or dance the night away all year round.

Seacrets Ocean City Md
Seacrets

3. Billy’s Sub Shop – Looking for a classic sub shop experience? Look no further than Billy’s! Their sandwiches and pizza are stacked high with fresh ingredients, and their friendly staff will make you feel right at home. They are open all year round.

Billys Sub Shop Ocean City Md
Billy’s Sub Shop

 

4. Captain’s Table – If you’re in the mood for some upscale dining with a nautical theme, head to Captain’s Table. This seafood restaurant has been a staple of the Ocean City dining scene for over 50 years, and their menu features everything from fresh oysters to lobster tails. They also have an extensive wine list and an elegant atmosphere.

Captains Table Ocean City Md
Captain’s Table

5. Shrimp Boat – Get ready for some seriously delicious seafood at the Shrimp Boat! This family-owned and operated restaurant specializes in seafood, including steamed crabs, shrimp, and clams, all with a side of beachy charm. They also serve burgers, sandwiches, and other casual fare, and will deliver, or have your order ready if you phone in advance.

Shrimp Boat Ocean City
Shrimp Boat

6. Harpoon Hanna’s has been a fixture in the area for over 30 years, serving up seafood, steaks, and other classic American dishes. Located on the water, it offers beautiful views of the bay. There’s both indoor and outdoor seating, including a large deck and tiki bar for great sunsets and a full bar and happy hour specials. They often have live music and events, making it a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

Harpoon Hannas Fenwick Island DE
Harpoon Hannas

7. Longboard Cafe – If you’re in the mood for some fresh, coastal-inspired cuisine, head to Longboard Cafe. This fun and laid-back spot serves up delicious dishes like fish tacos, poke bowls, and shrimp and grits. Their menu also features a variety of craft beers and cocktails to pair with your meal.

Green beans at Longboard Cafe Ocean City Md
Longboard Cafe

 

No matter what your mood or taste, Ocean City, Maryland has a restaurant that will satisfy your cravings. Whether you’re looking for fresh seafood, casual beachfront dining, or upscale cuisine, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste. So kick back, relax, and get ready for some seriously delicious eats! 

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Spring into Action: Find Your Dream Beach Home in Ocean City, Maryland and Beyond
Next article
Stay in Style: The Best Boardwalk Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,870FollowersFollow
500SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,870FollowersFollow
500SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND