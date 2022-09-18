74.6 F
Ocean City
September is Still Summer in Ocean City, Maryland

By Katie Ruskey

It’s the time of year that the age-old question comes about. “Is September still Summer?” Well if you go to Ocean City, Maryland, the answer is a unanimous “yes!” Here’s why.

 

The Beach

Liz Sansom – My favorite OC pic i took. Hanging on my wall! Beach st 112th.

With the weather averaging between mid 70’s and upper 80’s, the beach is the perfect place to be in September. The vacationing crowds have died down. The blistering sun and unbearable heat that graces us with its presence is long gone. Digging your feet into the warm sand keeps you nice and toasty but the slight breeze from the Atlantic dances through the air carrying in a crisp coolness. Some of the best beach days come in September. For live webcams visit https://www.oceancity.com/webcams/ 

 

Tournament Fishing

Kimberly Sue Valeri – First deep sea charter fishing trip. Had a blast and helped reel in these fish

The excitement of The White Marlin Open has come and gone, but there are still fish out there to catch! Beginning in September several tournaments continue Ocean City’s fishing traditions. From the Labor Day White Marlin Tournament, Ocean City Fishing Center’s Spot Tournament, to the Bahia Marina’s Flounder Pounder, fish are in abundance. It doesn’t stop in September either! The Ocean City Inshore Classic and Bishop Broadbill Bash continue into the month of October. For more information on local fishing tournaments or how to get involved, check out https://fishinoc.com/tournaments/tournament-calendar/ 

 

Outdoor Seating RestaurantsOcean City Restaurant on the Beach

Now that the mid summer heat has subsided, a table for two outside seems way more enjoyable. Restaurants such as Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill, Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar, Harpoon Hanna’s, and Angler Restaurant all show off the beautiful Assawoman Bay scenery and a sunset that is to die for. For more recommendations on outdoor restaurants, check out this year’s Best Of Ocean City to see this year’s winners.  https://www.oceancity.com/winners-announced-in-the-11th-annual-best-of-ocean-city-contest-hosted-by-oceancity-com/ 

 

Fishing Charters

You don’t need to be a top notch fisherman to catch some large fish in Ocean City. Leave it to the charter captains to lead you to the fish. Ocean City hosts hundreds of charter fishing opportunities out of several marinas from downtown Ocean City to West OC. One popular one is All In Fishing Charters out of White Marlin Marina in downtown OC. Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/allinfishingcharters/ 

 

Golfing

I’m not talking about putt-putt here. I mean a good 18 hole course at Eagle’s Landing in West Ocean City. With gorgeous views of Sinepuxent Bay and Assateague Island, you won’t find a more beautiful place to take in a day on the green. To book a tee time, visit https://www.eagleslandinggolf.com/?https://www.eagleslandinggolf.com/&gclid=CjwKCAjw4JWZBhApEiwAtJUN0DRNGNq4aAIM6xESKDh9GU8IuQo7NesloK_zL7iaPiCpxUoFoDmDjxoCbPgQAvD_BwE

 

Watersports

Winner of the best jet skiing in Ocean City goes to Odyssea Watersports located at 5003 Coastal Highway. With the water temperature still warm, in the mid 70’s, a ride on Odyessea’s jet skis sounds like a perfect addition to your September stay. If a jet ski isn’t your thing, rent a brand new pontoon boat, or a tandem kayak to enjoy the day with family and friends. To find your rental visit https://odysseawatersports.com/ 

Fore more information about September activities in Ocean City, visit https://www.oceancity.com/things-to-do/

Katie Ruskey

Grand Hotel, Ocean City, MD

