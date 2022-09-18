Top 5 Places to Watch Football in Ocean City, Maryland

Football is back down the beach! Here is a list of the top places to grab a bite, a beer, and cheer on your favorite team.

Alley Oops- 56th Street, 131st Street

M-Th- $3 Millers Lite, $2.50 Budweiser, $2.50 Bud Light, $1.50 Natural Light

Sunday Red Zone Specials 20% off food at the bar and tables, NFL Drink Specials https://midtown.alleyoopsoc.com/specials/

2. Greene Turtle West OC

Tailgate Menu featuring sliders, pretzels, food baskets

$5 Bloody Marys

$5.25 Stella, Dogfish Head, Blue Moon

$13.99 Bud Light Buckets with a Coozie

3. Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon- 28th Street

$8 Crushes, $12 Shore Food Menu https://buxys.com/specials/

A Steelers fan favorite!

4. Pickles Pub- 7th Street

Happy Hour prices https://picklesoc.com/ocean-city-specials/

5. Taphouse- 4th on the Boardwalk, 45th Street, 134th Street

Happy Hour all day

Football Menu featuring flatbreads, sliders, cheesy pub chips

$1 wings https://octaphouses.com/