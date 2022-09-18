Top 5 Places to Watch Football in Ocean City, Maryland

Football is back down the beach! Here is a list of the top places to grab a bite, a beer, and cheer on your favorite team.
- Alley Oops- 56th Street, 131st Street
M-Th- $3 Millers Lite, $2.50 Budweiser, $2.50 Bud Light, $1.50 Natural Light
Sunday Red Zone Specials 20% off food at the bar and tables, NFL Drink Specials https://midtown.alleyoopsoc.com/specials/
2. Greene Turtle West OC
Tailgate Menu featuring sliders, pretzels, food baskets
$5 Bloody Marys
$5.25 Stella, Dogfish Head, Blue Moon
$13.99 Bud Light Buckets with a Coozie
3. Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon- 28th Street
$8 Crushes, $12 Shore Food Menu https://buxys.com/specials/
A Steelers fan favorite!
4. Pickles Pub- 7th Street
Happy Hour prices https://picklesoc.com/ocean-city-specials/
5. Taphouse- 4th on the Boardwalk, 45th Street, 134th Street
Happy Hour all day
Football Menu featuring flatbreads, sliders, cheesy pub chips
$1 wings https://octaphouses.com/