We will let the pictures speak for themselves, but suffice to say a walk along the Boardwalk in September is about as pleasurable as it comes. The crowds are gone, but the weather is still fine, and the scenery is beautiful, as always. Whether you walk the whole Boardwalk, or just a block or two, it clears the mind, refreshes the soul, and gives you that all around feel good feeling! If you can’t make it in person, take a look at these photos and make believe you are there.