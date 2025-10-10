Party with a Purpose: The Hope Palmer Pink Party

Every October, Ocean City shows what it does best: showing up for one another. The Hope Palmer Pink Party is more than a great afternoon out—it’s a community rallying behind breast cancer screening, treatment, and survivorship on the Lower Shore. Come dressed in pink, bring your friends, and help us fuel lifesaving programs close to home.

Hope’s Story: “Infinite Hope”

In June 2011, Hope Palmer—then 37 and a mother of two young boys—went in for a routine OB/GYN visit and left with a stage III breast cancer diagnosis. She faced a double mastectomy, multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and clinical trials. Through it all, her boys were her North Star, and she received care close to home at TidalHealth’s Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute. Today, she continues regular follow-up with her oncologist and channels her energy into helping others get screened sooner through TidalHealth’s Drive for Mobile Mammography. As Hope says, early detection is a lifesaver—and making care convenient helps more women get screened on time. TidalHealth

Learn more about Hope’s journey and the Drive for Mobile Mammography initiative in TidalHealth’s “Infinite Hope: A Survivor Story.” TidalHealth

Event Details (from the Pink Party flyer)

Why Your Donation Matters

Early detection saves lives. Survival rates improve dramatically with screening and earlier-stage diagnosis. Hope’s support for mobile mammography highlights a powerful idea: bring the screening to people—especially those facing cost or transportation barriers. TidalHealth

Care close to home reduces burden. Treatment is a marathon; eliminating long travel helps families focus on healing, not logistics. TidalHealth

Local dollars, local impact. Donations to regional programs like TidalHealth’s campaign stay on the Shore and serve our neighbors—friends, coworkers, and family members. TidalHealth

Why “Party with a Purpose”

Fundraisers like the Pink Party turn awareness into action. A night of music, food, and community gives us:

Momentum —to fund more screenings, support services, and survivor programs now

Visibility —to reach those who might be delaying a mammogram or don’t know about local resources

Belonging—for survivors and families to feel seen, supported, and celebrated

When we gather, we raise not just dollars—but courage.

The Ocean City Difference: A Town that Gives

Ocean City’s business community is famously altruistic. Year after year, restaurants, bars, hotels, retailers, realtors, anglers, and event producers open their doors, donate auction items, sponsor stages, promote ticket sales, and rally staff and guests for causes like breast cancer screening. Locals buy the raffles, tip the bands, and run the routes. That’s our culture: hospitality meets heart.

The Pink Party is a perfect snapshot of that spirit. From venue hosts and beverage partners to sponsors, musicians and donors—this town shows up. It’s the kind of generosity that turns a good party into measurable impact for local families.

How to Help Right Now