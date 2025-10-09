Classic Cars Take Over the Boardwalk for Endless Summer Cruisin’

The Endless Summer Cruisin’ Car Show is back in Ocean City this week—and today’s weather couldn’t have been better for the iconic Boardwalk Parade. Each year, more than 2,000 classic cars and thousands of fans roll into town for a weekend full of car shows, national vendors, live music, and celebrity meet and greets, all set against Ocean City’s beautiful fall backdrop.

If you missed today’s Boardwalk Parade, don’t worry—there will be more on Friday and Saturday mornings around 8 a.m., starting at 26th Street and heading south on the Boardwal. So grab a coffee, throw on a sweatshirt (and maybe pack an umbrella), and enjoy the show!