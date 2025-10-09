What are you looking for?
59 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Classic Cars Take Over the Boardwalk for Endless Summer Cruisin’

DowntownOcean City BoardwalkOcean City Events
By Anne

The Endless Summer Cruisin’ Car Show is back in Ocean City this week—and today’s weather couldn’t have been better for the iconic Boardwalk Parade. Each year, more than 2,000 classic cars and thousands of fans roll into town for a weekend full of car shows, national vendors, live music, and celebrity meet and greets, all set against Ocean City’s beautiful fall backdrop.

If you missed today’s Boardwalk Parade, don’t worry—there will be more on Friday and Saturday mornings around 8 a.m., starting at 26th Street and heading south on the Boardwal. So grab a coffee, throw on a sweatshirt (and maybe pack an umbrella), and enjoy the show!

Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’ Endless Summer Cruisin’

Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Endless Summer Cruisin’

Endless Summer Cruisin’

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Another Year, Another Calling: The Highs and Lows of Country Calling in Ocean City, Maryland 2025

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,170SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,170SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND