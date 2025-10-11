Ocean City Braces for Powerful Nor’easter: Heavy Rain, Coastal Flooding, and High Winds Expected

Ocean City, MD – October 11, 2025 — The Town of Ocean City has issued its second storm update ahead of a powerful coastal Nor’easter expected to impact the mid-Atlantic through Monday, October 13.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and moderate coastal flooding, with conditions intensifying late Saturday night and peaking Sunday into Monday.

Mayor Richard Meehan urged residents, visitors, and business owners to take precautions now, saying, “We want everyone to take this storm seriously and begin preparing before conditions worsen.”

Forecast and Impacts

High Winds: Sustained winds of 35–45 mph , with gusts over 50 knots .

Flooding: Expect 1–2 feet of street flooding in vulnerable areas.

Flood-Prone Areas to Watch:

Downtown Ocean City from the Inlet to 15th Street

Isle of Wight Mobile Home Park

Warrens Park

Little Salisbury

Northern bayside neighborhoods

Officials warn that the base of the Route 50 Bridge may become impassible during periods of high water. Flooded roads and localized power outages are possible throughout the weekend.

The town compares potential impacts to Superstorm Sandy (2012), reminding residents that coastal flooding and wind damage could be significant.

Storm Timeline for Ocean City

Late Saturday Night (Oct. 11): Heavy rainfall and strong winds begin.

Sunday, Oct. 12: Storm intensifies; high tide at 1 p.m. likely to worsen flooding.

Monday, Oct. 13: Multiple high tide cycles (around 1 a.m. and 1 p.m.) expected to push more water into low-lying areas.

Town officials stress that flooding will be most severe in bayside and downtown communities during high tide cycles.

Emergency Response & Shelter Information

The Ocean City Police, Fire Department, Public Works, and Emergency Services are fully staffed and on standby 24/7.

A temporary emergency shelter will open at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center

4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

Opening: Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 12 p.m.

Residents using the shelter should bring essentials, including:

Food and water

Medications

Clothing and blankets

Chargers and personal items

How to Prepare for the Ocean City Nor’easter

Town officials recommend taking these steps before the storm intensifies:

Secure outdoor furniture and loose items

and loose items C harge phones and power banks in advance

in advance Stock flashlights, batteries, and medications

Park vehicles on higher ground away from flood-prone streets

Above all, avoid driving through standing water — even shallow flooding can be dangerous.

Stay Informed During the Storm

Stay tuned to OceanCity.com for updates and stay connected to official Ocean City updates throughout the weekend:

WBOC weather is a good resource: https://www.wboc.com/weather/

Mayor Meehan concluded, “Our crews and responders are ready, but we need your help. Take this storm seriously, make smart choices, and look out for each other.”