Oceans Calling Festival 2025 – Day 2 – Saturday Photo Gallery – Ocean City, MD

Arts & CultureDowntownNews
By Ann

Day 2 of the Oceans Calling Festival 2025 brought another unforgettable wave of music and energy to the Ocean City, MD Boardwalk. From early afternoon sets to late-night headliners, the lineup delivered nonstop performances that kept the crowd dancing—rain, wind, and all. Fans braved sprinkles, showers, and even downpours to experience their favorite artists and discover new ones, proving that nothing can dampen the spirit of this iconic beachside festival.

➡️ Read our full Day 2 recap article here for detailed highlights, photos, and set breakdowns.

➡️ Planning ahead for the rest of the weekend? Don’t miss our complete Oceans Calling Festival Guide, featuring the festival map, downloadable tool kit, interviews, videos, stage schedules, and insider tips to make the most of your experience.

Oceans Calling Festival 2025 Day 2 Saturday Photo Gallery Highlights

Oceans Calling Festival 2025 Day 2_skeleton in the rain

Good Charlotte Oceans Calling
Good Charlotte 2025

 

 

Ann
Ann
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Oceans Calling 2025 – Day 2: Sprinkles, Music, Showers, Music, Wind and Downpours, and More Music!

