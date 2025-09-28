Oceans Calling 2025 – Day 2: Sprinkles, Music, Showers, Music, Wind and Downpours, and More Music!

Day 2 of Oceans Calling 2025 will go down as the day the rain came — but the music never stopped. Despite intermittent showers and increasingly soggy sneakers, the spirit of the festival crowd was unwavering. The beats rolled on, the fans stayed loud, and somehow, the rain only added to the magic.

Soul + Reggae= A Great Beginning

The day began with Rachel Ana Dobken, whose soul-stirring performance set a reflective tone. Her emotive vocals and raw energy broke through the morning drizzle, capturing hearts and silencing chatter — even the skies seemed to listen for a moment.

Up next were Bumpin Uglies, Ocean City’s own reggae-rock boys, who brought the sunshine vibes even as clouds rolled in. The crowd erupted for the hometown heroes, dancing barefoot in the wet sand like it was all part of the plan. It was gritty, real, and beautiful — exactly the kind of set that makes festivals like this unforgettable.

Mother Nature’s With the Band

Natasha Bedingfield brought her “Pocketful of Sunshine,” but Mother Nature had other plans. Still, she shined. When she launched into “Unwritten,” the heavens opened and the crowd cheered louder than ever. Soaked to the bone, people threw their arms in the air and, quite literally, felt the rain on their skin. It was one of those surreal festival moments where the lyrics and the world collide in perfect harmony. Should we thank Mother Nature? Maybe… just this once.

And at the Carousel Stage…

By afternoon, the Carousel Stage was lit with fierce energy as En Vogue brought timeless beats and style. Their harmonies sliced through the rain, reminding everyone that power and grace don’t melt in the weather. Shortly after, Jack’s Mannequin brought waves of nostalgia and emotion to their set, drawing both new fans and old into their melancholic, melodic world.

Good Job, Good Charlotte!

But the biggest buzz of the night centered around yet another hometown favorite: Good Charlotte. As the rain intensified, so did the crowd’s energy. Benji Madden took a moment between songs to share a little truth: “Yeah, I still sleep at my mom’s house when I’m back here.” The crowd roared with laughter and pride. There’s something uniquely grounding about seeing massive stars come home — especially when the skies are pouring and they’re still giving it everything they’ve got.

I Tapped Out Early…Sorry Not Sorry

As the rain pelted harder and harder, I’ll be honest — I tapped out after Good Charlotte. I was soaked, freezing, and dreaming of a hot shower. But as I made my way toward the exit, poncho-clad super fans were still pouring in, braving the weather to see Vampire Weekend and Noah Kahan. And by all reports? They brought the house down — or rather, lifted it up.

So here’s to Day 2: wet, wild, and worth of every second. Whether you stayed till the end or made a dash for dry clothes, you were part of something unforgettable.

Now it’s on to Day 3. The forecast looks promising, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned — rain or shine, Oceans Calling shows up.

Take your hot shower. You earned it. See you tomorrow.