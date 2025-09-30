Chef Robert Irvine Returns to Ocean City: An Oceans Calling Tradition Honoring Our First Responders

For the third year in a row, celebrity chef and philanthropist Robert Irvine returned to Ocean City, Maryland, for the annual Oceans Calling Festival—bringing not just his culinary expertise but also his deep appreciation for community and service. As part of his now-cherished tradition, Irvine hosted his signature Sunday morning event, Breaking Bread with Heroes, at the stunning Spain Wine Bar, located atop the Cambria Hotel and owned by local restaurateur Peter Elias.

What an Honor

The breakfast honors Ocean City’s first responders, recognizing the tireless efforts of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD), Fire Department (OCFD), and local EMTs who serve and protect the community year-round. This year, several members of the Ocean City-based organization O.A.R. (Ocean City’s All-Rescue team and a personal favorite of Irvine’s) were also in attendance—further amplifying the sense of camaraderie and gratitude in the room.

Light Hearted Moments

In a moment both lighthearted and symbolic, Peter Elias was presented with a chef’s jacket—slightly snug for his broad-shouldered frame—bearing the fire department insignia. Laughing, someone joked that maybe the police department might gift him a badge next year, adding a warm and human touch to the celebration.

Deep Gratitude

Chef Irvine, never one to shy away from genuine emotion, spoke from the heart during the breakfast. His words were filled with sincere thanks to the first responders, acknowledging their dedication, bravery, and sacrifices made for the Ocean City community. His heartfelt message resonated deeply with all in attendance.

Music, Food, and Art Bring People Together

I had the opportunity to sit down briefly with Chef Irvine, and in that short conversation, his compassion and charisma were unmistakable. He shared a beautiful reflection: “People come together in harmony for three things—music, food, and art.” With Oceans Calling, and what he jokingly called “the cowboy one” (in reference to the country music festival set to take place the following weekend), he remarked on how Ocean City becomes a place of friendship and unity. “Whether you’re walking the boardwalk to see Green Day or jamming out at the Rockville Stage for Lenny Kravitz,” he said, “everyone melted together in perfect musical harmony.”

A Peaceful Feeling in Ocean City, Maryland

Having just returned from traveling through Europe, Irvine expressed how much he had been looking forward to his Ocean City visit. “There’s something peaceful about being here,” he shared, a poignant compliment from a man whose life is a whirlwind of global travel and high-impact charity work.

The Robert Irvine Foundation

Through the Robert Irvine Foundation, he continues to support military personnel and their families—often through food, his lifelong craft. From giving back to veterans to honoring first responders in Ocean City, Chef Irvine proves that kindness and leadership can go hand in hand.

We’re grateful to Chef Irvine for continuing to shine a spotlight on the real heroes of our town. And Chef—if you ever want to grab a drink at the Purple Moose, the first round’s on us.