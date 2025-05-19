Announcing the 2025 Best of Ocean City® Winners: Top Restaurants, Bars, Boardwalk Spots & Things to Do!

Each year, thousands of locals and visitors cast their votes to recognize the best Ocean City has to offer—and the results are finally in! The 2025 Best of Ocean City® awards highlight the top places to eat, drink, and play, as chosen by YOU and our editorial team. From the most mouthwatering crab cakes to the best beachfront bars, here are the standouts that make Ocean City, Maryland, a must-visit destination.

Whether you’re searching for the best restaurants in Ocean City, the most iconic Ocean City boardwalk eats, or exciting things to do for your next vacation, this guide will point you in the right direction.

🍽️ Best Restaurants in Ocean City, MD

Ocean City is a food lover’s paradise, and the 2025 winners prove just how diverse and delicious the local dining scene has become.

🍹 Best Bars in Ocean City, MD

Looking for the perfect cocktail, craft beer, or lively happy hour? These 2025 winners set the bar high:

🎡 Best of the Ocean City Boardwalk

No trip to Ocean City is complete without strolling the iconic boardwalk. These spots are the very best on the boards in 2025:

🌊 Best Things to Do in Ocean City, MD

From outdoor adventures to rainy-day fun, these winners offer the ultimate Ocean City experiences:

🏅 How the Best of Ocean City® Contest Works

The Best of Ocean City® awards are split into two major distinctions:

Voter’s Choice: Determined by thousands of public votes.

Editor’s Choice: Selected by our local editorial team based on service, experience, and community impact.

🎁 Win Prizes Just for Visiting the Best of Ocean City® winners!

Congratulations to all the 2025 winners—and thank you to everyone who voted! Whether you’re planning your first Ocean City vacation or returning for another unforgettable summer, this guide helps you experience the best our beach town has to offer.