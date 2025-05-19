77.1 F
Ocean City
Announcing the 2025 Best of Ocean City® Winners: Top Restaurants, Bars, Boardwalk Spots & Things to Do!

BEST OF OCEAN CITYOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City Boardwalk
By Ann

Each year, thousands of locals and visitors cast their votes to recognize the best Ocean City has to offer—and the results are finally in! The 2025 Best of Ocean City® awards highlight the top places to eat, drink, and play, as chosen by YOU and our editorial team. From the most mouthwatering crab cakes to the best beachfront bars, here are the standouts that make Ocean City, Maryland, a must-visit destination.

Whether you’re searching for the best restaurants in Ocean City, the most iconic Ocean City boardwalk eats, or exciting things to do for your next vacation, this guide will point you in the right direction.

🍽️ Best Restaurants in Ocean City, MD

Captain's Galley Crabcake shack wins voters choice for Best of Ocean City®
Ocean City is a food lover’s paradise, and the 2025 winners prove just how diverse and delicious the local dining scene has become.

Berlin Beer co logo

From family-friendly pancake houses to upscale waterfront dining, explore all of this year’s restaurant winners on our Best Restaurants in Ocean City page.

🍹 Best Bars in Ocean City, MD

Looking for the perfect cocktail, craft beer, or lively happy hour? These 2025 winners set the bar high:

seacrets wins best bar overall, again
Seacrets wins the Best Bar in Ocean City award by voters for the 16th year in a row!
2 for 1 goombay smashes at the Angler happy hour
Order one goombay smash and you get two. Plan accordingly.

Want to bar hop like a local? Start with the top picks on our Ocean City Bars page.

🎡 Best of the Ocean City Boardwalk

No trip to Ocean City is complete without strolling the iconic boardwalk. These spots are the very best on the boards in 2025:

Thrashers fries are a must everytime we go to the boardwalk!
Brittany George -Thrashers is a must everytime we go to the boardwalk!
Harrison' Harbor Watch wins Best Raw Bar in the Best of Ocean City contest
The award winning raw bar at Harrison’s Harbor Watch is a must visit in OCMD.
The Wedge wins Best of Ocean City
The Wedge won Best Bar on the Boardwalk, but they have a lot of great food too!

Explore more iconic boardwalk winners at OceanCity.com/boardwalk.

🌊 Best Things to Do in Ocean City, MD

From outdoor adventures to rainy-day fun, these winners offer the ultimate Ocean City experiences:

Natalie Adams – The dinosaurs were very hungry at Nicks Mini Golf
saltwater adventures
Welcome aboard Kashmir with Saltwater Adventures.

See all the top attractions on our Things to Do in Ocean City guide.

🏅 How the Best of Ocean City® Contest Works

The Best of Ocean City® awards are split into two major distinctions:

  • Voter’s Choice: Determined by thousands of public votes.

  • Editor’s Choice: Selected by our local editorial team based on service, experience, and community impact.

You can explore all the winners and check out who made the cut in each category by visiting our full Best of Ocean City® listings.

🎁 Win Prizes Just for Visiting the Best of Ocean City® winners!

Don’t forget—you can now explore these award-winning places with our free Best of Ocean City® digital trails! Check in, earn points, and enter to win monthly gift certificates to Ocean City hotels like the Cambria or OC Hotel Group properties. Learn more and download the trail passes here.

 

Congratulations to all the 2025 winners—and thank you to everyone who voted! Whether you’re planning your first Ocean City vacation or returning for another unforgettable summer, this guide helps you experience the best our beach town has to offer.

Ann
Ann
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
