Ocean City Center for the Arts offering free art activities for kids on summer Saturdays beginning May 31

OCEAN CITY, MD — May 19, 2025 — The Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St. bayside, home of the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City, is inviting children and their families to free art activities on summer Saturdays. Reservations are not required.

Beginning on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and running until Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.., the Arts Center will host free children’s craft projects with unique themes every week.

May 31 – Make creative faces June 7 – Press plants into clay June 14 – Make popsicle stick airplanes for the OC Air Show June 21 – Make bottle chimes June 28 – Make egg carton dragonflies

Activities for the remainder of the year will be posted weekly on the Art League’s Facebook page.

“This is make-and-take event,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “It’s a fun opportunity for children to engage their creative sides and make something special they can take home and be proud of with a special memory of Ocean City. We supply the materials and some creative ideas, and let the children take it from there.”

The projects will be outside in the Arts Center’s courtyard overlooking the bay, weather permitting, and will move indoors on rainy days. All ages are welcome, but an adult must accompany a child. Seating is available for a maximum of 24 children at a time, and children will be given priority seating at the tables, with additional seating for adults on outside benches and inside the Arts Center.

The Art League recommends children wear appropriate clothing that will not be ruined by paint and glue.

More information about the free weekend art projects is available by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433 or at OCart.org/events.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.