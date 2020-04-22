Ocean City Supporting Healthcare Workers

The Community is Supporting Atlantic General Hospital Healthcare Workers

So many acts of kindness, we can’t list them all.

We had heard and seen from one social media page to another news report to a Zoom conversation about the different contributions Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD was receiving . We reached out to AGH for a more comprehensive understanding and Ocean City community has come through again!

We spoke with Caroline Phillips, Development Officer at Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Phillips told us, “The outpouring of donations has been amazing.”

Donations of all kinds have come in:

fudge

full meals

face shields

popcorn

taffy

coffee

t-shirts

pizza

socks

shoe covers

pretzels

hand sanitizer

breakfast platters

face masks

sandwiches

medical supplies

the list goes on

To see more of what was donated or the businesses, people, and organizations that donated go to AGH Foundation Facebook page.

The Art League of Ocean City has started a community wide art installation encouraging heart designs of all kinds. The heart art can then be sent to the AGH to be distributed to all the healthcare workers. The Art League is also encouraging the hearts to be displayed in windows to show you are supporting healthcare workers all over. For more information or to get their Have a heART design click here.

Donations to AGH are still being accepted and appreciated. AGH Foundation is taking donations through this website: www.agh.care/covid19relief or if you are interested in making an in-kind donation of supplies, equipment, or food for healthcare workers please contact the hospital’s administrative department at 410-641-9690 or COVID19donations @atlanticgeneral.org .

Please scroll through the images of these generous gifts.