OC Air Show Rescheduled
OC Air Show for June 13-14 Rescheduled
Organizers do not have a new date at this time. The current covid crisis caused organizers to change date for June. The event’s website states that the event will be rescheduled for later this summer. The site also states event officials are waiting on guidance to determine new date.
OC Air Show Tickets purchased
Tickets that have already been purchased for the VIP Penthouse, Skybox, Flight Line Club and Drop Zone Beach will be honored on the rescheduled date.