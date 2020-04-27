Aloft Ocean City Giveaway

42 Shares Email

We know many of you are missing Ocean City and can’t wait to get back here and have your toes in the sand, feel the salt on your face, walk the Boards, and enjoy all Ocean City has to offer. To help with your Ocean City Dreaming, we would like to give you the chance to win 2 FREE NIGHTS* at the Aloft Ocean City which you can use when Ocean City opens up to visitors again. The Aloft Ocean City is a vibrant waterfront hotel overlooking the beautiful Isle of Wight Bay in Midtown Ocean City. The rooms are bright and airy with private balconies, and there’s walk-in showers with rain showerheads and personal Bliss Spa shower amenities. To enter the contest, simply go to our Facebook page, like and share the Giveaway post and post a picture of you wearing your face mask, the more imaginative the better. Winner will be chosen randomly from all pictures submitted. Giveaway runs from 4/27/20 until 5/3/20. Good luck and keep Ocean City Dreaming!

*Stay is valid two nights only, excluding holidays. Blackout dates may apply. The stay is valid when Ocean City Md is open to visitors.