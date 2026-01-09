What are you looking for?
Ocean City Pictures from the past 2 Weeks

BEST OF OCEAN CITY
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 52 of 2025 and Week 1 of 2026

Light snow on beach
Light snow on beach

 

Let’s look at some pictures from the last week of 2025 and the first week of 2026 in Ocean City.

We are now in the cold days of winter with more to come but surprising these past few days have been sunny and warmer.  Ocean City did receive a light coat of snow on the last day of December 2025.  Just a note to self of what we should be getting as we get close to February.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Let’s start off this new year with some sunrise pictures on the Ocean City beach.

sunrise on clear morning
sunrise on clear morning
Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise

Ocean City Boardwalk

Quiet walks, but just the way many residents and visitors like it in Ocean City.

Light frost on Boardwalk
Light frost on Boardwalk
Boardwalk on a cold morning
Boardwalk on a cold morning

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Inlet and Bayside

Always a new perspective on Ocean City. 

At the OC inlet
At the OC inlet

Just a reminder that work on the Route 50 bridge has started with full bridge closure starting for two weeks on January 20th.

Route 50 Bridge repair work
Route 50 Bridge repair work

More details on this bridge closure here.

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Buildings

This past week we highlighted a number of buildings.  Here’s three of these older structures:

Museum of Ocean City
Museum of Ocean City
Ocean City Pier Building
Ocean City Pier Building
Older homes along Surf Avenue
Older homes along Surf Avenue

Holiday Lights

Plenty of holiday lights around Ocean City these past few weeks but most are now taken down.  But here’s two displays you would have seen upon driving through the downtown area.

Marlin sculpture with backdrop of holiday lights
Marlin sculpture with backdrop of holiday lights
holiday display at downtown entrance
holiday display at downtown entrance

 

Boardwalk archway with lights
Boardwalk archway with lights

Sunsets

Always spectacular on our bayside this time of year.

Sunset from OC Convention Center
Sunset from OC Convention Center
Sunset looking towards Assateague
Sunset looking towards Assateague

 

Enjoy this New Year! 

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
