Ocean City Pictures from the past 2 Weeks

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 52 of 2025 and Week 1 of 2026

Let’s look at some pictures from the last week of 2025 and the first week of 2026 in Ocean City.

We are now in the cold days of winter with more to come but surprising these past few days have been sunny and warmer. Ocean City did receive a light coat of snow on the last day of December 2025. Just a note to self of what we should be getting as we get close to February.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Let’s start off this new year with some sunrise pictures on the Ocean City beach.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Quiet walks, but just the way many residents and visitors like it in Ocean City.

Inlet and Bayside

Always a new perspective on Ocean City.

Just a reminder that work on the Route 50 bridge has started with full bridge closure starting for two weeks on January 20th.

More details on this bridge closure here.

Buildings

This past week we highlighted a number of buildings. Here’s three of these older structures:

Holiday Lights

Plenty of holiday lights around Ocean City these past few weeks but most are now taken down. But here’s two displays you would have seen upon driving through the downtown area.

Sunsets

Always spectacular on our bayside this time of year.

Enjoy this New Year!