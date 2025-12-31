What are you looking for?
**Traffic Alert** Rt50 Bridge to Temporarily Close in January

By Anne
The Rt 50 bridge will be fully closed to all traffic beginning January 20 at 7:00 a.m.
The planned reopening is February 3 at 12:00 a.m. The bridge is to closed to addressing the mechanical systems, including the drawbridge interlocks at the nose and restoring structural capacity. During the closure, the bridge will be completely impassable to everyone: no vehicles, no pedestrians, no bicycles or scooters and no fishing from the bridge.
Marine closure window is January 6 – March 20 (if needed; could reopen earlier).
Work on the mechanical systems and bearings will make the main channel impassable to marine traffic. The main channel will be closed to all vessel traffic for up to 75 days or less.

 

The State Highway Administration will be temporarily closing the US 50 Bridge (Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge) next month to complete important maintenance work.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin rehabilitation work on the US 50 (Ocean Gateway)/Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge over the Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City on Monday, January 5.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime single-lane closures from January 5 through January 20. A full bridge closure with a signed detour will be in effect from January 20 through February 3. After the full closure, single-lane closures will resume and remain in place until the project is completed, which is anticipated by March 20, weather permitting. In addition, the navigation channel beneath the bridge will be closed to marine traffic beginning January 5 and will remain closed for the duration of the project.

During the closure, crews will replace the bridge’s nose lock assembly and retrofit the floor beam. These repairs require the draw spans to remain in the upright position throughout the work. The project is designed to extend the service life of the 84-year-old bridge.

While the bridge is closed, motorists will follow a signed detour using US 113 (Worcester Highway), MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway), and MD 528 (Coastal Highway). The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Covington Machine and Welding of Annapolis, will install concrete barriers, barrels, and cones to guide traffic safely along the detour route. Arrow panels and variable message signs will be placed in advance to notify drivers of closures and changing traffic patterns.

The State Highway Administration appreciates the public’s patience during construction as improvements are made to Maryland’s transportation infrastructure. Drivers are reminded to remain alert, obey reduced speed limits, and watch for changing traffic conditions. Slow down and move over in work zones—it’s the law.

For updates, major project listings, and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov.

 

Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
More articles

