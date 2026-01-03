Best Party This Winter! Love on Tap at Seacrets, FeBREWary 21, 2026.

Make It a Getaway & Save $10 Per Ticket

All You Care to Drink only $40!



Ocean City, MD — Looking for the most fun winter party in Ocean City? You’ve found it. Love on Tap 2026 by Shore Craft Beer is back at Seacrets, Jamaica USA on Saturday, February 21, 2026, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest craft beverage party of the season.

Even better? Make it a winter getaway — book your hotel through hotels.oceancity.com and you’ll get $10 OFF each General Admission or VIP ticket. (Yes — $10 off per ticket, not per order.)

Tickets are available now at ShoreCraftBeerFest.com, and organizers say this is one of the best ways to gift (or treat yourself to) an unforgettable winter weekend in Ocean City.

Why Love on Tap is the Winter Party Everyone Talks About



Love on Tap 2026 delivers three full hours of unlimited tastings from dozens of local and regional breweries and distilleries — plus hard seltzers, RTD cocktails, and non-alcoholic options. The first 1000 attendees through the door get a commemorative pint glass to take home.

VIP ticket holders get early entry, extended tasting time, and a special VIP t-shirt — but no matter which ticket you choose, the energy is always high, the music is always live, and Seacrets always brings the party.

Seacrets, Jamaica USA is a must-see in Ocean City — and this festival is one of the most exciting reasons to visit during the winter season.

“Seacrets is excited to welcome festival-goers back for Love on Tap,” said Bailey Phillips, Marketing Director at Seacrets. “Morley Hall will be rocking with Elephants Dancing, and our Main Bar will host an additional band to keep the energy high throughout the afternoon. It’s one of the best winter events in Ocean City, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Make It a Weekend Getaway — Book Your Stay & Save $10 Per Ticket

Love on Tap takes place during one of the most affordable and relaxed times of year in Ocean City, making it the perfect excuse for a winter escape. Travelers can book rooms at hotels.oceancity.com, where they’ll find a wide selection of Ocean City hotels, many offering winter rates and local perks.

And here’s the best part: when you book your stay through hotels.oceancity.com, you’ll receive a coupon emailed to you that saves $10 off each GA or VIP ticket.

“A discounted festival ticket paired with a hotel stay makes an exceptional holiday gift,” said Ann Hillyer of Shore Craft Beer. “It’s an entire weekend of relaxation, entertainment, and local craft beverages with your friends or family. Winter in Ocean City has its own charm — and Love on Tap gives people a great reason to come enjoy it.”

Some Top-Recommended Stays:

A weekend getaway, a VIP ticket that gets you