Love is in the salty beach air: A guide to Valentine’s Day in Ocean City

There’s no place that says “romance” quite like a quiet winter beach. Loving long walks on the beach, and listing off that love on your dating profile, is a total cliche, but vacations are all about embracing the cliches.

Who doesn’t love long walks on the beach? Couple that with a bargain of a hotel room, or a candlelit dinner, or a horse and carriage ride complete with chocolate and champagne, or all of the above, and you’ve got the dream of a Valentine’s Day getaway. Maybe it’s all cliche, but who cares? Love is in the salty beach air, and in Ocean City, Valentine’s dreams come true.

Here are 2019 Valentine’s Day hotel packages, restaurants, and things to do, all to be shared with the one you love.

Ocean City Hotel Packages for Valentine’s Day

You’re likely to find discounted rooms and suites at most of the Ocean City hotels that are open during the off-season, but below are the 2019 Valentine’s Day Packages available throughout town that come with perks like meal credits, bottles of champagne, and chocolate.

These don’t even include all the hotel packages for Shore Craft Beer Fest: Love on Tap at Seacrets. If you’re still in the beginning stages of planning your romantic getaway, consider coming down the weekend of the 23rd: You can attend the most romantic beer festival there ever was, and still take advantage of the wintertime views and dining specials.

At Boardwalk Hotels: Book a Valentine’s Day package at Boardwalk Hotels (the Howard Johnson Oceanfront, Howard Johnson Boardwalk, and Days Inn Oceanfront) for two or three nights and receive $80 in meal vouchers, plus a bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolates, and a bottle of wine in your room upon arrival.

At the Clarion Resort: The Romantic Getaway package comes with two nights’ deluxe oceanview accommodations, your choice of champagne or sparkling water, a sweet treat, a single rose and a $100 meal credit per room valid at any of the Clarion’s food and beverage outlets.

At the Grand Hotel: Every couple could use a Valentine’s Beach Escape. Book at the Grand Hotel for two nights’ accommodations, a $60 dinner voucher valid at a number of local restaurants, daily breakfast for two at the Grand’s coffee shop, and two souvenir champagne glasses.

At the Hilton Doubletree: Enjoy champagne on your private balcony and a three-course meal for two at the hotel’s award-winning Marlin Moon restaurant. Wake up early and watch the sunrise or sleep in late with a 12 p.m. checkout.

At the Holiday Inn Suites: Book an overnight stay in an Oceanfront Jacuzzi Suite with 2 queen beds (upgrade to a king bed for an additional $10) at the Holiday Inn and receive a three-course gourmet dinner for two at Hemingway’s Restaurant.

At the Princess Royale: The Princess’ Valentine’s Getaway Package includes two nights’ accommodations in an oceanview or poolview suite, a bottle of champagne, and chocolate. Massages are also available for an extra fee.

At the Quality Inn Oceanfront: Walk into your room and find silk rose petals shaped in a heart on the bed, a bottle of sparkling wine, and wine glasses filled with Hershey’s Kisses with the Quality Inn’s Romance Package.

Ocean City Restaurants for a Romantic Candlelit Dinner

Ocean City is not necessarily a town that’s known for its fine dining, but it really probably should be. The town is not all sports bars and surf-themed taquerias all the time (although if that’s what you and your sweetheart are into, don’t hesitate to reach for a burger and a beer on V-day weekend and pour ketchup on your fries in the shape of a heart). On our restaurants page you will find an exhaustive list of every restaurant in Ocean City, from casual dining to pizza, but for easier-access, here are some of the more romantic options that are open in February:

Reservations are always recommended on holidays.

Captains Table: A 50-year-old tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Captains Table, located inside the Courtyard Marriott, offers fine dining to the sound of “Piano Man” Phil Perdue on the grand piano every weekend. They offer seafood and land fare, and their dinner menu includes filet mignon, maple leaf half roasted duck, and Fish of the Day prepared your way.

Fagers Island: Fagers provides fine island dining complete with unbeatable views of the bay (from the warmth of the indoor dining area, of course), and award-winning American and Pacific Rim cuisine. Their wine list is impeccable, and they also offer a wide selection of local craft beers. The fine dining menu includes entrees like lobster tails, hand-cut filet of beef, roasted duckling, and vegetarian cavatappi pasta.

Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant: Horizons Oceanfront inside the Clarion resort offers fine dining and some of the best oceanfront views in Ocean City through their floor-to-ceiling windows. Their special Valentine’s Day menu includes entrees of roasted chicken roulade, pan-seared rockfish, bistro filet and lobster, and roasted vegetable pizza, and for dessert, either a bumbleberry pie or chocolate “monster” cake. Live entertainment and dancing is scheduled all weekend long.

Victorian Room: The ambiance of the Dunes Manor lends itself to a remarkably romantic and Victorian-styled Valentine’s getaway, and inside their Victorian Room restaurant is no different. Stop in for dinner or come in earlier to enjoy the Twilight Menu, offering grilled pork chop, fried chicken breast, and Chesapeake penne.

Things to do on your romantic Valentine’s Day weekend

1. Take a romantic stroll along the beach, if weather allows.

Most Boardwalk businesses will be closed unless the weather is really nice, but you can still walk up and down the beach and boards. It’s extra romantic to stroll along the shoreline collecting seashells when you don’t see a single other person in your line of sight; only seagulls. Take in the salty ocean air, and even bring your four-legged friends along. They’re allowed on the beach until April 30.

You can also take a romantic horse and carriage ride on the Boardwalk over Valentine’s Day weekend, which comes complete with chocolates and a glass of bubbly.

And in case weather doesn’t allow…

2. See a movie.

The Fox Gold Coast Theater in the Gold Coast Mall and the Sun & Surf Theater in North Ocean City have both been recently renovated, and their reclining chairs make the most comfortable seats for movie-watching (just don’t fall asleep). On occasion at the Sun & Surf, you can even catch special screenings of old classic films or decades-old blockbusters.

3. Play a round of indoor putt-putt.

Old Pro has two indoor courses open year-round, so even if you can’t soak up the sun at an outdoor mini golf course, you can still enjoy a few games at a fun, themed course.

4. Pamper yourself at the spa.

This idea is great, because it can apply if you’re in a relationship and opt for a couples massage, or it can be just as (if not more) enjoyable on your own. Get your nails done, sit in a sauna, or even try a relaxing session of salt therapy at Ocean Elements Salt Spa & Float Center.

5. Enjoy the local entertainment.

There’s no shortage of talented musicians in Ocean City. On Feb. 14, Full Circle Duo will be playing at Seacrets and Brian Clark will be performing at Fager’s Island, and both venues will have live bands and DJs through the rest of Valentine’s Day weekend.

6. Embark on a craft beer tasting trail, or even a craft beer challenge.

Just because the Eastern Shore isn’t known for its wineries doesn’t mean you’ll be deprived of a delicious, romantic, and local drink over your getaway weekend. There are craft breweries all over Delmarva making their own special chocolate stouts, sweet ciders, and handcrafted ales for your enjoyment, and if you’re really looking to take in all the local flavor, embark on a beer trail or challenge for a day-long adventure.

Some local restaurants and bars are even offering FeBREWary Love on Tap specials all month long.

Share your love story with us

