Ocean City Historical Films Challenge Announced for Resort’s 150th Anniversary

The Ocean City Film Festival, a project by the Art League of Ocean City, has launched the Ocean City Historical Films Challenge in celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary as a beloved beach resort. This exciting competition invites filmmakers to capture the rich history of Ocean City, Maryland, through short documentary films.

Key Dates for Filmmakers

Registration Deadline: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Film Submission Deadline: February 1, 2025

February 1, 2025 Screening Event: March 6–9, 2025, at the Ocean City Film Festival

Winning entries will be showcased during the festival, offering filmmakers OC swag, bragging rights, and an opportunity for their work to be archived at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.

Challenge Details

The competition encourages participants to create short documentary-style films of up to 15 minutes, focusing on Ocean City’s history. The resort’s transformation from a small fishing village to a premier seaside destination is the central theme, allowing filmmakers to spotlight its unique culture, people, and landscape.

Filmmakers can shoot their projects within Ocean City or in other locations, provided the town is integral to the film’s narrative. Submissions must include clearance for any copyrighted materials, and final deliverables should be in MP4 or MOV format, accompanied by:

A high-resolution poster image

Still images from the film

A document with the film title, run-time, synopsis, and credits

Resources for Filmmakers

To support participants, several resources are available:

Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum Archives: Waived archival fees for challenge participants.

Waived archival fees for challenge participants. Edward H. Nabb Research Center for Delmarva History and Culture: Source material on Ocean City’s history.

Source material on Ocean City’s history. Online Resources: Free online archives and YouTube videos.

For specific archival images or videos, filmmakers can contact Cara Downey at CDowney@oceancitymd.gov. Participants seeking feedback before submission may consult with Film Festival officials at OceanCityFilmFest@gmail.com.

Prizes and Screening

First, second, and third-place winners will receive recognition and prizes, including having their films permanently archived at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. All participants will gain complimentary admission to the screening of the Historical Film Challenge block at the 2025 Ocean City Film Festival.

Honoring Ocean City’s Legacy Through Film

“Ocean City’s Tourism Team has planned 150 days of celebrations in 2025 to honor our town’s incredible heritage,” said Fiona O’Brian, a member of the tourism team. “This film challenge is an opportunity for storytellers to creatively highlight our town’s evolution and unique charm. It’s a celebration of the people and places that have made Ocean City a treasured destination for 150 years.”

About the Art League of Ocean City

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering creativity and appreciation for the arts through education, exhibits, scholarships, and community projects. Support for the organization comes from the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information on the Ocean City Historical Films Challenge, visit OCMDFilmFestival.com.