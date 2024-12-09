Time for the Countdown: Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Ocean City, MD

View available offers for Ocean City activites, restaurants, and shops.
There’s 3 different options at the Grand Hotel Ocean City:
Ring in the New Year at the Howard Johnson® By Wyndham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel. Celebrate with their New Year’s Eve Package. Package includes 2 or 3 nights accommodations, 4 course dinner, Live DJ starting at 7pm, cash bar, Champagne toast, New Year’s Day brunch, and 4PM late check out. More details here.
Three Nights (Sun.-Wed.) Side View: $625 per couple, Oceanfront: $700 per couple
Two Nights (Mon.-Wed.) Side View: $499 per couple, Oceanfront: $545 per couple
Join the Princess Royale for their Midnight Masquerade – A Royale New Year’s Eve Party guaranteed to start 2025 with tons of fun, delicious menu and live entertainment!
Celebrate in style from 7PM to 1AM with a luxurious evening festivities.
Throughout the night, enjoy 6 hours of Premium Open Bar featuring unique signature cocktails, as well as a lavish grazing table with gourmet hors d’oeuvres.
Dinner includes a refined menu of filet tenderloin and European sea bass, accompanied by delectable sides. At 9:30PM, indulge in a stunning dessert display featuring macarons, tiramisu, and more. Close out the night with a midnight champagne toast to welcome the New Year in style!
Room packages are also available. Call 1-800-476-9253 or 410-524-7777 ext. 2009 or find out more details here.
Ring in the New Year in style with the Fenwick’s exclusive New Year’s Eve package. Join them at Vista Rooftop for the NYE Masquerade Bash on December 31st from 8pm-1am featuring live music, a premium open bar, chef-hosted dinner stations, and a sparkling midnight Champagne toast. Package your room and admission to the Golden Era NYE party with VISTA Rooftop. Use the NYE Party package to book a room overnight and your tickets to the party in one go!
Join the Carousel Hotel for their New Years Eve Party:
Buffet: 6.30pm-8.30pm (Full menu here)
Live music from The Funsters
Cash Bar – Complimenntary Champagne at midnight
Package your NYE party with a room! Package includes admission to the NYE buffet and party in addition to a room on-site. Book your hotel reservations at 800 641 0011 or at carouselhotel.com.
Celebrate the New Year at Seacrets, Jamaica USA, on Tuesday, December 31st! Dance the night away with live music and DJs spinning your favorite tunes all evening. The party lasts until 3AM, so come ready to ring in the New Year in style! Cover starts at 5PM for $20, and will increase to $30 at 8PM. To purchase tickets in advance – download the Line Leap App. Discount available through Monday, December 30th. Click here for more info.
New Year’s Eve at Spain Wine Bar takes place on their rooftop terrace, beneath an expanse of starts and city lights. They invite you into a night steeped in romance and allure, with an Iberian -inspires lounge and wold house and electronic music by DJ Papi seeing an entrancing atmosphere. Find out more here.
Join Beach Barrels for their New Year’s Eve Bash – There’s an open bar, party favors, light fare, and complimentary Champagne Toast! Find out more here.
There will be fireworks and music on the Boardwalk and at Northside Park, leading to a countdown at midnight, and admission is FREE, plus there is plenty of parking at the Inlet Lot and at Northside Park. Find out more here.
New Years Day has the 31st Annual Penguin Swim which will take place on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street and the beach. Watch or take part, it up to you!
Spending New Year’s Eve in Ocean City, MD, can be as peaceful or as exciting as you wish. Whether you choose to stroll along the boardwalk, enjoy a beachside bonfire, or dance the night away at a lively party, Ocean City provides a unique and memorable way to usher in the New Year. So, pack your warmest layers, grab your loved ones, and get ready for a countdown like no other, in our favorite beach resort.
