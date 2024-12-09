55.4 F
Ocean City
Time for the Countdown: Celebrating New Year's Eve in Ocean City, MD

By Anne
Happy new year in Ocean City md
 
As the year draws to a close and the anticipation of a fresh start fills the air, what better way to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new than by spending New Year’s Eve in Ocean City, Maryland? With its beautiful 10 mile beach, peaceful boardwalk, and a plethora of hotels and restaurants, Ocean City offers a unique and unforgettable experience for those looking to ring in the New Year in a beachside paradise. Picture yourself feeling the cold ocean breeze on your face as you stand on our beach, gazing out at the waves under the starry sky. Ocean City’s iconic boardwalk is open during the festive season, in fact, it never closes. So take a leisurely stroll or bike ride along its wooden planks, and enjoy it without the crowds. Then, as the clock ticks closer to midnight, head towards the beach to witness the fireworks display over the Atlantic Ocean. Or, stay in the warmth and party at your hotel or restaurant and celebrate the New Year there. 

 

Hotels offering NYE Dinner, Dancing and an Overnight Stay in Ocean City Md

 

Grand Hotel Ocean City

There’s 3 different options at the Grand Hotel Ocean City:

  • EPIC MIDNIGHT BASH – One Night Accommodations December 31st starting at $255*
    Two Nights Accommodations
    starting at $319*
    Open Bar at the Epic Bar and Grille between 9PM-1AM
    Champagne Toast at Midnight, Music and Karaoke and Party Favors. Find out more here.
  • MIDNIGHT AT THE BEACH CELEBRATION – One Night Accommodations December 31st starting at $362*
    Two Nights Accommodations December 30th-January 1st starting at $426*
    3 Course Dinner at the Grand Terrace Restaurant between 5-9PM
    Open Bar at the Epic Bar and Grille between 9PM-1AM
    Champagne Toast at Midnight, Music and Karaoke and Party Favors Find out more here.
  • CHOOSE YOUR MIDNIGHT MEMORY – One Night Accommodations December 31st starting at $330*
    Two Nights Accommodations December 30th-January 1st starting at $394*
    $60.00 Dinner Voucher to a Great Local Restaurant: Sunset Grille, Longboard Café, EPIC Bar & Grill, Pit and Pub, Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar, Coastal Salt, Ropewalk Ocean City
    Open Bar at the Epic Bar and Grille between 9PM-1AM
    Champagne Toast at Midnight, Music and Karaoke and Party Favors. Find out more here.

 

Residence Inn 

Come out for Ocean City’s ONLY live ball drop event on New Year’s Eve! Our live ball drop gives guests and locals the opportunity to ring in the new year, in Times Square-fashion! 
Watch the ball slowly drop before midnight from the Resent Inn bayfront locale, from inside their Bayview Bar and Grille, OR from your private hotel balcony! Stay packages available and complimentary champagne toast at midnight!
Hotel stay packages are available on Marriott.com so you can guarantee a FRONT ROW bayview suite for the ball drop! Find out all the details here!
 

 

Boardwalk Hotel Group

Boardwalk Hotel Grp New Year 2025Ring in the New Year at the Howard Johnson® By Wyndham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel.  Celebrate with their New Year’s Eve Package. Package includes 2 or 3 nights accommodations, 4 course dinner, Live DJ starting at 7pm, cash bar, Champagne toast, New Year’s Day brunch, and 4PM late check out. More details here.

Three Nights (Sun.-Wed.) Side View: $625 per couple, Oceanfront: $700 per couple

Two Nights (Mon.-Wed.) Side View: $499 per couple, Oceanfront: $545 per couple

 

Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort

Princes royale nye 2025Join the Princess Royale for their Midnight Masquerade – A Royale New Year’s Eve Party guaranteed to start 2025 with tons of fun, delicious menu and live entertainment!

Celebrate in style from 7PM to 1AM with a luxurious evening festivities.

Throughout the night, enjoy 6 hours of Premium Open Bar featuring unique signature cocktails, as well as a lavish grazing table with gourmet hors d’oeuvres.

Dinner includes a refined menu of filet tenderloin and European sea bass, accompanied by delectable sides. At 9:30PM, indulge in a stunning dessert display featuring macarons, tiramisu, and more. Close out the night with a midnight champagne toast to welcome the New Year in style! 

Room packages are also available. Call 1-800-476-9253 or 410-524-7777 ext. 2009 or find out more details here.

 

Fenwick Inn

Fenwick inn new years eve 2025Ring in the New Year in style with the Fenwick’s exclusive New Year’s Eve package. Join them at Vista Rooftop for the NYE Masquerade Bash on December 31st from 8pm-1am featuring live music, a premium open bar, chef-hosted dinner stations, and a sparkling midnight Champagne toast. Package your room and admission to the Golden Era NYE party with VISTA Rooftop. Use the NYE Party package to book a room overnight and your tickets to the party in one go!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carousel Hotel

Join the Carousel Hotel for their New Years Eve Party:

Buffet: 6.30pm-8.30pm (Full menu here)

Live music from The Funsters

Cash Bar – Complimenntary Champagne at midnight

Package your NYE party with a room! Package includes admission to the NYE buffet and party in addition to a room on-site. Book your hotel reservations at 800 641 0011 or at carouselhotel.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurants offering NYE Dinner and celebrations in Ocean City Md

Seacrets

Celebrate the New Year at Seacrets, Jamaica USA, on Tuesday, December 31st! Dance the night away with live music and DJs spinning your favorite tunes all evening. The party lasts until 3AM, so come ready to ring in the New Year in style! Cover starts at 5PM for $20, and will increase to $30 at 8PM.  To purchase tickets in advance – download the Line Leap App. Discount available through Monday, December 30th. Click here for more info.

 

Spain Wine Bar

New Year’s Eve at Spain Wine Bar takes place on their rooftop terrace, beneath an expanse of starts and city lights. They invite you into a night steeped in romance and allure, with an Iberian -inspires lounge and wold house and electronic music by DJ Papi seeing an entrancing atmosphere.  Find out more here.
 

Beach Barrels

Join Beach Barrels for their New Year’s Eve Bash – There’s an open bar, party favors, light fare, and complimentary Champagne Toast! Find out more here.

 

There will be fireworks and music on the Boardwalk and at Northside Park, leading to a countdown at midnight, and admission is FREE, plus there is plenty of parking at the Inlet Lot and at Northside Park. Find out more here.

New Years Day has the 31st Annual Penguin Swim which will take place on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street and the beach. Watch or take part, it up to you!

Spending New Year’s Eve in Ocean City, MD, can be as peaceful or as exciting as you wish. Whether you choose to stroll along the boardwalk, enjoy a beachside bonfire, or dance the night away at a lively party, Ocean City provides a unique and memorable way to usher in the New Year. So, pack your warmest layers, grab your loved ones, and get ready for a  countdown like no other, in our favorite beach resort.

Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

