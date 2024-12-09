Time for the Countdown: Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Ocean City, MD

There’s 3 different options at the Grand Hotel Ocean City:

Watch the ball slowly drop before midnight from the Resent Inn bayfront locale, from inside their Bayview Bar and Grille, OR from your private hotel balcony! Stay packages available and complimentary champagne toast at midnight!

Come out for Ocean City’s ONLY live ball drop event on New Year’s Eve! Our live ball drop gives guests and locals the opportunity to ring in the new year, in Times Square-fashion!

Ring in the New Year at the Howard Johnson® By Wyndham Oceanfront Plaza Hotel. Celebrate with their New Year’s Eve Package. Package includes 2 or 3 nights accommodations, 4 course dinner, Live DJ starting at 7pm, cash bar, Champagne toast, New Year’s Day brunch, and 4PM late check out. More details here.

Three Nights (Sun.-Wed.) Side View: $625 per couple, Oceanfront: $700 per couple

Two Nights (Mon.-Wed.) Side View: $499 per couple, Oceanfront: $545 per couple