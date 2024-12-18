Love on Tap Shore Craft Beer Fest – Ticket Discounts now Available

The ultimate craft beer festival, Love on Tap, is quickly approaching and will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Seacrets, located in the historic Morley Hall Nite Club. Attendees can enjoy craft beer from over 14 local breweries, live music, and take home a commemorative pint glass.

General Admission tickets are available for $40, while VIP tickets are priced at $65. VIP tickets include an additional hour of access (starting at 1:00 p.m.) and an event t-shirt. A special discount is available for early ticket purchasers: customers can use the code XMAS at checkout to receive a $5 discount on their tickets, valid through Christmas Day.

In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Ocean City, the Town of Ocean City is sponsoring this year’s Love on Tap, and Seacrets will participate by giving away 150 Seacrets specialty Koozies to the first 150 guests in attendance.

Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars and purchase tickets now to take advantage of the limited-time holiday discount. Love on Tap is the perfect event to indulge in the rich flavors of local craft beers, enjoy live music and connect with fellow beer enthusiasts.

Buy your tickets now at https://www.shorecraftbeerfest.com/love-on-tap.html