Ocean City Dreaming: Artist Profile

Wes Davis

Ocean City Dreamin‘ Thursday night concert series is brought to you by: OceanCity.com, Shore Craft Beer, & Ocean City Development Corporation. We hope this 7pm concert will give you the OCEAN CITY FEELS as you hear the tunes from your favorite artists that perform in Ocean City. Kick back on your couch, and enjoy dinner and music LIVE from your ____________.

living room bedroom porch deck Any of the above

While you are watching make sure to say “hi” to the performer and those watching along with you. You could even request a song! Make it an extended family affair and start a Watch Party and invite your friends and family to watch along with you. We all know we need to be social distancing right now, but we still need ways to stay close.

About the Artist:

Dover, Delaware native, Wes Davis , started playing piano when he was 12 years old.￼ He would spend hours teaching himself on the piano in the family home. Eventually he began playing guitar, while piano remained his preferred instrument. He also developed as a singer. Dover, Delaware native,, started playing piano when he was 12 years old.￼ He would spend hours teaching himself on the piano in the family home. Eventually he began playing guitar, while piano remained his preferred instrument. He also developed as a singer.

Though he wrote and performed music constantly from then on, including shows across the US and overseas, it wasn’t until 2005 that he made the decision to make it his full-time profession.

Wes has since performed in venues throughout the region, but has played most often in the Ocean City, Maryland area, covering classic rock hits in some of the the town’s most popular music venues. His original songs have gotten radio play and received enthusiastic response from diverse listeners. Having become a fan of Elton John’s music from an early age, he’s gotten raves especially for his renditions of those songs, and recently did a live stream tribute to the “Rocket Man.” Wes continues to stretch himself musically and reach audiences remotely during this time of quarantine, seeking to bring inspiration and enjoyment to many, despite being currently unable to play out in front of live audiences. Having spent years in other professions, he has completely embraced music as a calling, and urges others to remain true to their joys and passions.

Ocean City Dreaming Artist – More Info:

Website: wesdavisnow.com

Watch Past performances

Listen to originals by Wes Davis

Tip the Performer

Pay Pal

Venmo

Helpful Links