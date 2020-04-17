Postcards from the edge of the Boardwalk

Have you ever had your picture taken in front of this Ocean City mural on the Boardwalk at Caroline Street? This enlarged postcard was installed on the Fun City wall as part of the OCDC Public Art program about five years ago and has become a great photo op for visitors. We asked our friends on Facebook to send us their pictures, so here is a collection of their replies and photos they posted. Surprisingly, there were actually quite a few people who had never noticed this wall painting before, so to them we say next time it’s safe to visit the Ocean City Boardwalk, walk around with your head up and eyes peeled as there is always something interesting to see there. Until then, keep Ocean City Dreaming.

