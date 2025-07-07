Experience Unmatched Amenities at Park Place Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland

Standing tall and proud in the heart of Ocean City, Maryland, Park Place Hotel is more than just a place to stay—it’s a one-of-a-kind beachside retreat packed with unmatched amenities and unforgettable experiences for families, couples, and solo travelers alike. With its prime location directly on the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk, guests enjoy an unmatched 180-degree view of the bustling boardwalk below, the soothing waves of the Atlantic Ocean straight ahead, and the colorful Jolly Roger Ferris Wheel lighting up the sky to the right.

Mermaids Are Real??

One of Park Place Hotel’s most magical offerings is its exclusive Mermaid Parties for kids—an enchanting event held every Monday and Saturday at 4 PM, designed to spark joy and imagination. Only for Park Place guests, children can swim with a real-life mermaid, enjoy sweet treats like ice cream and snacks, and go home with festive party beads as a keepsake of their underwater adventure. It’s the kind of event that turns a vacation into a cherished memory for young guests and their families.

They’ve Thought of Everything!

Beyond the mermaid magic, Park Place Hotel ensures every guest has access to relaxing and convenient beachside amenities. Complimentary beach chairs are available to all guests, and if you’d rather not lug your gear across the sand, the hotel offers umbrella add-ons and easy walking beach access—just grab and go. For those looking to soak up the sun or read a good book, the complimentary coffee bar and little library provide the perfect start to a day spent lounging in the ocean breeze.

Ride the Boardwalk in Style

For guests who enjoy exploring, the hotel offers complimentary bicycles—a perfect way to cruise the boardwalk in style. Whether you’re pedaling to pick up a morning coffee or taking in the sights of Ocean City, these bikes make getting around fun and easy.

Sunsets and Swims

Park Place also caters to water lovers with two stunning pools that face the peaceful bayside of Ocean City. Ideal for a refreshing swim or relaxing float, the pools also offer front-row seats to breathtaking sunset views, adding a romantic or serene touch to your evening.

Long Stay Laundry

Guests staying longer will appreciate the on-site laundry facilities, conveniently located on the second floor. Whether you’re freshening up after a day at the beach or preparing for another adventure, it’s just one more way Park Place makes your stay effortless.

Drinks and an Ocean View

Dining is another standout at Park Place Hotel. The Coconut Club Restaurant and Bar offers oceanfront dining with a vibrant selection of chilled frozen drinks and signature cocktails, ideal for enhancing your happy hour while enjoying sweeping sea views. Prefer something savory and satisfying? Guests can also step directly from the lobby into Bull on the Beach, known for its hearty sandwiches and local favorites, or browse for a special keepsake at Park Place Jewelers—all without ever leaving the property.

An Ocean City Experience

Wake up each morning to the sound of waves and a panoramic ocean view that stretches for miles. Whether you’re here to unwind on the beach, treat your kids to unforgettable mermaid moments, or sip cocktails with your toes in the sand, Park Place Hotel offers the perfect blend of relaxation, excitement, and top-tier amenities.

Park Place Hotel isn’t just a stay—it’s an experience, and one that brings the charm, convenience, and magic of Ocean City, Maryland, to life in ways no other hotel can. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning guest, one thing is certain: the unmatched amenities at Park Place will keep you coming back year after year.