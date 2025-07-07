Ocean City Mayor and City Manager Respond to Busy Holiday Weekend

Ocean City, MD – (July 7, 2025): Ocean City welcomed hundreds of thousands of residents, property owners, and visitors over the July 4th holiday weekend, celebrating America’s independence and the Town’s 150th Anniversary with beautiful weather, sunny beach days, and two spectacular fireworks displays. While the weekend was filled with joyful moments, a series of isolated incidents required a swift and coordinated response from public safety personnel, temporarily shifting attention from the otherwise outstanding holiday experience.

“This weekend showcased both the very best and the most challenging aspects of hosting a major holiday in our beloved beach town,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “While the vast majority of visitors came to Ocean City to enjoy the holiday responsibly, law enforcement responded to several social media driven pop-up gatherings that drew large crowds of young adults, and in some cases juveniles, who appeared to come with the sole intent of causing disruption and chaos. These events, though isolated, placed an enormous strain on public safety resources and resulted in behavior that was both disappointing and unacceptable. I am incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our police, fire, EMS, dispatchers, beach patrol, and public works crews, each of whom played a critical role in keeping our Town safe.”

Throughout the holiday weekend, the Ocean City Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Services operated at full staffing, prepared for the demands of a peak-season celebration. In addition to the full complement of OCPD officers, Ocean City was grateful for the immediate support of its allied law enforcement partners, including the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, the Berlin Police Department, the Ocean Pines Police Department, and the Pocomoke Police Department. Their presence and professionalism helped ensure a coordinated and effective response throughout the Town.

“Our first responders showed strength, professionalism, and resilience during a weekend that tested every corner of our public safety network,” said City Manager Terry McGean. “These types of gatherings are not welcome in Ocean City. We are committed to taking a firm stance against disorderly conduct and will continue to work with our partners to deter this behavior, enforce our laws, and protect our community.”

The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office also played a vital role, conducting pre-holiday fire inspections and overseeing the safe execution of both fireworks displays. Meanwhile, 911 dispatchers managed an exceptionally high volume of calls with calm precision, helping to coordinate resources and support across departments.

Despite the challenges, the professionalism and resilience of Ocean City’s frontline employees stood out. Public Works crews worked long hours to keep the Town clean and welcoming. From sunrise to the final burst of fireworks, Ocean City remained committed to ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all.

“We recognize the concern from our residents and visitors who witnessed or experienced these incidents firsthand,” added Mayor Meehan. “We share that concern and will continue to assess the weekend in partnership with public safety officials and use those insights to strengthen planning and response efforts. As we move through the peak summer season, the Town remains committed to proactive enforcement, strong community partnerships, and ensuring Ocean City remains a safe and welcoming place for all.”