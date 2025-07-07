Art League of Ocean City invites children 6 to 17 to paint outdoors in July

OCEAN CITY, MD — July 4, 2025 —The Art League of Ocean City invites youth ages 6 to 17 to participate in “Kids Paint OC,” an opportunity for children ages 6-17 to paint outdoors in July. This is the third year for the event, sponsored by the Art League, the Worcester Co. Arts Council, and John Sisson.

The “Kids Paint OC” event is part of the Art League’s annual “Artists Paint OC Festival,” now in its 20th year, happening Aug. 13-17, 2025. Any young person ages 6 to 17 is eligible to enter a “plein air” painting they create during the month of July 2025.

Plein Air painting goes back to the French Impressionists when artists wanted the freedom to paint “in the open air,” which is what “en plein air” means. July’s young plein air artists will paint outside in the resort or surrounding area and capture what inspires them.

“We hope any young person interested in the arts will take up the brush and make a plein air painting,” Rina Thaler, Art League Executive Director, said. “Then come to the Arts Center on August 17 to see their worked displayed and experience what it’s like to have their art exhibited.”

There is no fee to enter, and participants will receive a free “Kids Paint OC” t-shirt while supplies last. The youth artists must paint from July 1-31, 2025 and paint outdoors. The finished paintings must be turned into the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside, by Aug. 7, 2025.

Paintings must be original works of art, painted with acrylics, oil paints, pastels, watercolors, pencil, ink and wash, or other traditional media. Maximum size is 8×10-inches. Young artists may use their own materials, or free painting kits are available at the Arts Center, while supplies last. Digitally-created artwork is not eligible. Limit one entry per young artist.

All of the entries will be displayed on Sunday, Aug. 17 from noon-3 p.m. at the Arts Center. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges, and more than $500 in cash prizes will be awarded.

More information is available at OCart.org/kids-paint-oc-a-plein-air-event/or by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding is provided in part by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.