Ocean City Dreamin’: Artist Profile

Lauren Glick

Ocean City Dreamin‘ Thursday night concert series is brought to you by: OceanCity.com, Shore Craft Beer, & Ocean City Development Corporation. We hope this 7pm concert will give you the OCEAN CITY FEELS as you hear the tunes from your favorite artists that perform in Ocean City. Kick back on your couch, and enjoy dinner and music LIVE from your ____________.

living room bedroom porch deck Any of the above

While you are watching make sure to say “hi” to the performer and those watching along with you. You could even request a song! Make it an extended family affair and start a Watch Party and invite your friends and family to watch along with you. We all know we need to be social distancing right now, but we still need ways to stay close.

About the Artist:

Lauren Glick singer songwriter born in Salisbury, MD now now entertaining popular spots in Ocean City, Md. Lauren became serious about music in college where she attended Berklee College of Music. She studied under the best vocal coaches and obtained a Bachelor of Music degree in Film Scoring. She also studied bass guitar which was inspired by her most influential musician Amiee Mann from group Til Tuesday. She can be heard with her full band or trio or duo combination and new this year bringing her solo show back!!! Performing songs from Janis Jopli, Led Zeppelin, and Heart, to Alisha Keys, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King! She also performs original music which is getting great fanfare!

Ocean City Dreamin’ Artist – More Info:

For more info on cds she has for sale visit

Website: www.laurensings.com

Tip the Performer

Venmo – @Lauren-Glick-7

Helpful Links