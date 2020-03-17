67 Shares Email

Ocean City Bringing the Best Out

During this time when we are “staying in,” our kindness is coming out. We are letting people know how Ocean City and the surrounding area are caring for one another.

La Vida Hospitality — Due to the financial impact that COVID-19 is having on our local businesses & restaurant community, La Vida Hospitality is offering 100% of online gift card sales to be dispersed among their staff members that have been affected by the partial closures and shut downs. La Vida Hospitality is the managing partner of Crooked Hammock Brewery with two locations in Lewes and Middletown, Big Chill Beach Club, Taco Reho, Big Chill Surf Cantina and Fork + Flask.

Gift Cards Sales Going to Staff

The gift card deal will run from Tuesday, March 17th to Sunday, March 22nd. Gift cards can only be purchased online at the businesses respective site through their online store. Taco Reho and Big Chill Surf Cantina gift cards can be found online at www.lavidahospitality.com/ store . Restaurant dine-in services are suspended at this time. All gift card purchases will be fulfilled and mailed within 7-10 business days.The gift cards will not expire and will be valid for all future purchases.

Guests that have purchased gift cards during this time for the team members of La Vida, will receive 10% off their check when they redeem their gift card at any of the participating restaurants.

“This is a circumstance of what is going on in our world right now, and is a detriment to our industry. Our employees are the heart of this industry and our business, and we are doing everything we can to try and combat those circumstances,” says Crooked Hammock Brewery Brand and Marketing Manager, Erica Wiegman. “We appreciate your continued support of our businesses through these tough times & look forward to being able to serve you in the future.”

Starting March 9th, La Vida Hospitality and it’s restaurants’ employees were without work due to the government mandates to limit hours, and eventually close. Like many other restaurants in the area, their employees have had to look at what a new reality is for them.

“Our mission at La Vida in this time of crisis is to meet our social responsibility for the health and well being of our team and our guests by maintaining the safest possible environment, to provide continued employment, along with relief and service for our community,” states Owner Rich Garrahan.

Restaurants of La Vida Hospitality have shifted their operations to call ahead to-go orders and delivery options at select locations.

For more information and updates, please visit location specific websites or email Erica Wiegman at erica@lavidahg.com

Others that have already made special arrangements for those in need:

Worcester County Public Schools —WCPS is providing bagged meals with snack at the following locations to children in need:

Snow Hill Ebenezer United Methodist Church (107 S. Collins St.)

Snow Hill Elementary School Pocomoke Windy Gardens (800 Lynn Haven Dr. # F1)

Pocomoke Middle School Berlin/Ocean City Buckingham Elementary School

Baked Desserts Café —Most people don’t realize that some children only eat when they can attend school. Beginning Tues. BAKED will be offering FREE food to children in need. If you would like to Help Us, please donate nonperishable items such as healthy juice boxes, peanut butter, whole wheat bread or fresh fruit please and drop off at the store during normal business hours! Thank you in advance

Daily Brew Coffeehouse —To aid in this issue, we will start providing bagged lunches on Monday, March 16th from 11am to 12pm and will continue to provide them on week days while schools are closed through the 27th. An anonymous donor has contributed $500 towards getting the first lunches out to students, but we are asking for donations to continue providing lunches for the full two weeks. Donations of easily bagged, healthy and filling foods would be greatly appreciated. Apple, oranges, bananas, bottled water and juice, whole grain bread, peanut butter, pretzels, are great staples, but whatever you can provide would be amazing and will benefit many students!

Billy’s Sub Shop —have announced they will be offering FREE kids meals to local children who are on free or reduced meals at school.

If you hear of kindness, please let us know so we can add it here.