1.4K Shares Email

Governor Hogan Lifting Stay at Home Order

Hogan announced Order to End Friday, May 15 at 5pm

(May 13, 2020) Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, held a press conference today at 5pm. The Governor said Maryland will begin to move into stage 1 of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery. Maryland had met the criteria of plateauing and declining for 14 days in the metrics needed to begin phase 1. He reported the number of coronavirus hospitalizations is declining, covid ICU patients is plateauing, and rate of covid-19 new deaths is trending downward. Due to the numbers trending in the appropriate direction the Stay at Home Order will lift on Friday, May 15 at 5pm and the beginning of phase 1 will allow for some business to also re-open.

Among the changes to restrictions for Friday at 5pm are:

Retail stores may now open on at 50% capacity

Manufacturing may resume with suggested multiple shifts

Personal services like barber shops and salons may open at 50% capacity

Churches may resume at 50% capacity

With the new list of businesses and organizations that are allowed to open, the Governor emphasized that social distancing and masking is advised. He also directed people to take the Maryland Strong Back to Business Pledge. Maryland’s website has a list of best practices moving forward, and has a downloadable pledge for businesses to print and hang in their stores.

The Governor said telework is still encouraged and that flexible community based approached will be needed moving forward as 70% of the Maryland’s cases are in 4 of Maryland’s jurisdictions.

To view the full press conference and have complete list of what will be open on Friday after 5pm, please view the below YouTube video of the Governor’s Press Conference.