Ocean City Concert Weekend Schedule & Info: 2025

Under the leadership of Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development, Ocean City, Maryland, is becoming known for its vibrant music scene, by hosting several major concert weekends that draw visitors from near and far. Dates for other long-running events are moving around so be sure to check the dates of the following festivals as well as your other dates for that perfect Ocean City vacation.

In 2025, four standout events promise to deliver unforgettable experiences, two of them new for this year: the Boardwalk Rock Fest in May, the Oceans Calling Festival in September, the Country Calling Festival in October, and the Rising Tides Festival in November. Below is a comprehensive guide to these festivals, including dates, locations, and essential details to help you plan your visit.

1. Boardwalk Rock Fest

Dates: May 17-18, 2025

May 17-18, 2025 Location: Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City Boardwalk Overview: This NEW two-day festival will transform the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk into a rock enthusiast’s paradise. Headliners include: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, and Shinedown. Attendees can expect electrifying performances from renowned rock bands against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.

This NEW two-day festival will transform the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk into a rock enthusiast’s paradise. Headliners include: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, and Shinedown. Attendees can expect electrifying performances from renowned rock bands against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE

Line-up

Additional Information: For the latest updates, including the full lineup once released and ticketing details, please visit the event page: Boardwalk Rock Fest

2. Oceans Calling Festival

Dates: September 27-29, 2025

September 27-29, 2025 Location: Ocean City Inlet

Ocean City Inlet Overview: Spanning three days, the Oceans Calling Festival celebrates music and culture with a diverse lineup of artists across multiple genres. Set against the scenic Ocean City Inlet, the festival offers attendees a rich blend of performances, local cuisine, and artisan vendors.

Spanning three days, the Oceans Calling Festival celebrates music and culture with a diverse lineup of artists across multiple genres. Set against the scenic Ocean City Inlet, the festival offers attendees a rich blend of performances, local cuisine, and artisan vendors. Tickets on sale soon.

Additional Information: For detailed information, including the artist lineup and ticket purchases, please visit: Oceans Calling Festival

3. Country Calling Festival

Dates: October 4-5, 2025

October 4-5, 2025 Location: To Be Announced

To Be Announced Overview: The Country Calling Festival is a must-attend event for country music aficionados. Over two days, the festival showcases performances by top country artists, offering fans an immersive experience filled with soulful melodies and engaging activities.

The Country Calling Festival is a must-attend event for country music aficionados. Over two days, the festival showcases performances by top country artists, offering fans an immersive experience filled with soulful melodies and engaging activities. Tickets on sale soon

Additional Information: Stay tuned for updates on the venue and ticketing by visiting the official festival page: Country Calling Festival

4. Rising Tides Festival

Dates: June 7-8, 2025

June 7-8, 2025 Location: Ocean City Inlet

Ocean City Inlet Overview: The Rising Tides Festival is a celebration of coastal culture, music, and sustainability. Featuring an eclectic mix of artists, this festival promotes environmental awareness while providing a dynamic entertainment experience. Expect live music, interactive exhibits, and eco-friendly initiatives.

The Rising Tides Festival is a celebration of coastal culture, music, and sustainability. Featuring an eclectic mix of artists, this festival promotes environmental awareness while providing a dynamic entertainment experience. Expect live music, interactive exhibits, and eco-friendly initiatives. Additional Information: For full details and ticket information, visit the official event page: Rising Tides Festival

Accommodations:

To enhance your festival experience, consider staying in one of Ocean City’s many hotels, which offer convenient access to event venues and local attractions. For a comprehensive list of accommodations, including options on the boardwalk and oceanfront properties, please visit: Ocean City Hotels

Tips for Attendees:

Tickets: Tickets are already sold out for Oceans Calling. Purchase tickets to the other festivals in advance through the official festival websites to secure your spot and receive timely updates. Check out the festival guide links above to get more information.

Tickets are already sold out for Oceans Calling. Purchase tickets to the other festivals in advance through the official festival websites to secure your spot and receive timely updates. Check out the festival guide links above to get more information. Transportation: Familiarize yourself with local transportation options, including shuttle services and parking facilities, to ensure smooth travel to and from the events. some hotels are offering shuttles. Water taxi service is available. Explore your options in advance to ensure that you don’t get stuck over the weekend.

Familiarize yourself with local transportation options, including shuttle services and parking facilities, to ensure smooth travel to and from the events. some hotels are offering shuttles. Water taxi service is available. Explore your options in advance to ensure that you don’t get stuck over the weekend. Weather: Check the local weather forecast as the event dates approach and dress accordingly to stay comfortable during outdoor performances.

Check the local weather forecast as the event dates approach and dress accordingly to stay comfortable during outdoor performances. Local Regulations: Be aware of Ocean City’s local ordinances and festival-specific rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

By planning ahead and utilizing the resources provided, you can look forward to an unforgettable musical journey in Ocean City during these concert weekends.

For more live music and concerts information in Ocean City, check out our guide here.