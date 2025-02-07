51.8 F
Ocean City
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 6 of 2025

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between February 1st and February 7th.   Well, by now we all know the groundhog is calling for three more weeks of winter!  Temperatures moved a little higher this past week, but more raining coming in next week.  If you think it was very cold, ask our friend Lou, who is a regular on the OC Boardwalk.

Boardwalk Lou
Boardwalk Lou

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this sixth week of 2025 with some nice sunrises and sunsets. 

 

Demolition of Phillips Beach Plaza is complete

Phillips Beach Plaza demo completed
Phillips Beach Plaza demo completed

Demolition of the Bo-Con Apartments and Phillips Beach Plaza hotel was completed this week. These buildings are located along the boardwalk between 13th and 14th Streets.  Clearance of this demolition is underway.

Strong surf

Rough surf on OC beaches
Rough surf on Ocean City beaches

The strong wave activity this week was welcomed by area surfboarders but did result in some significant beach ledges.  

beach sand cliffs
beach sand cliffs

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

Beach Heroes OC cleaning downtown
Beach Heroes OC cleaning downtown

One of our favorite organizations is the Beach Heroes OC.  Each Tuesday morning a large group of volunteers meet at a specific location to pick up litter and trash for several surrounding blocks and the beach.  This past week fifty-eight (58) volunteers were present.

Here is an article on the Beach Heroes by Oceancity.com in 2024 to learn more about them: Beach Heroes OC article

trash collected by Beach Heroes OC
trash collected by Beach Heroes OC

Ocean City Boardwalk

wet boardwalk
wet boardwalk

Whether nice weather or not so great weather, usually one can see people walking the boardwalk.  This week also featured Lou, a part-time Ocean City resident who walks the full length of the boardwalk and back twice a day regardless of the cold weather.  And in shorts!!  That’s a brave man.

Boardwalk Lou
Boardwalk Lou

New Project underway

new employee housing for Dumsers Dairyland employees
new employee housing for Dumsers Dairyland employees

This new building, located on Wicomico Street in downtown Ocean City, will house 36 summer employees for the Dumsers Dairyland business.  It will be completed in near future.  The Ocean City Development Corporation provided grant funds toward this seasonal housing project.

Sunrises in Ocean City

sunrise on OC beach
sunrise on OC beach

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises

sunrise near OC Fishing Pier
sunrise near OC Fishing Pier

Coming up

Although winter is generally slower than the rest of the year for events in Ocean City, there’s always something come up soon.  People are looking forward to coming to Ocean City to celebrate Valentines Day (February 14th) and some of the great hotel packages available.  Check out this article which includes some deals:  Ocean City com.

 

Also, the OC Seaside Boat Show will be held on February 14th to 16th at the Ocean City Convention Center.  This show is sponsored by the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club. Lot of vendors for boats and marine merchandise to view.  For more info: Seaside Boat Show

Once event you want to keep on your schedule is the Shorecraft Beer Fest’s LOVE ON TAP craft beer festival happening on Saturday, February 22nd at Seacrets.  This fun event will include many Eastern Shore breweries at Ocean City’s largest private entertainment facility – Seacrets.  With great craft beer selections and live music.  For ticketing and additional information, go to Shorecraftbeerfest.com.  

Enjoy your weekend.

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
