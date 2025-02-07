A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 6 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between February 1st and February 7th. Well, by now we all know the groundhog is calling for three more weeks of winter! Temperatures moved a little higher this past week, but more raining coming in next week. If you think it was very cold, ask our friend Lou, who is a regular on the OC Boardwalk.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this sixth week of 2025 with some nice sunrises and sunsets.

Demolition of Phillips Beach Plaza is complete

Demolition of the Bo-Con Apartments and Phillips Beach Plaza hotel was completed this week. These buildings are located along the boardwalk between 13th and 14th Streets. Clearance of this demolition is underway.

Strong surf

The strong wave activity this week was welcomed by area surfboarders but did result in some significant beach ledges.

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

One of our favorite organizations is the Beach Heroes OC. Each Tuesday morning a large group of volunteers meet at a specific location to pick up litter and trash for several surrounding blocks and the beach. This past week fifty-eight (58) volunteers were present.

Here is an article on the Beach Heroes by Oceancity.com in 2024 to learn more about them: Beach Heroes OC article

Ocean City Boardwalk

Whether nice weather or not so great weather, usually one can see people walking the boardwalk. This week also featured Lou, a part-time Ocean City resident who walks the full length of the boardwalk and back twice a day regardless of the cold weather. And in shorts!! That’s a brave man.

New Project underway

This new building, located on Wicomico Street in downtown Ocean City, will house 36 summer employees for the Dumsers Dairyland business. It will be completed in near future. The Ocean City Development Corporation provided grant funds toward this seasonal housing project.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises

Coming up

Although winter is generally slower than the rest of the year for events in Ocean City, there’s always something come up soon. People are looking forward to coming to Ocean City to celebrate Valentines Day (February 14th) and some of the great hotel packages available. Check out this article which includes some deals: Ocean City com.

Also, the OC Seaside Boat Show will be held on February 14th to 16th at the Ocean City Convention Center. This show is sponsored by the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club. Lot of vendors for boats and marine merchandise to view. For more info: Seaside Boat Show

Once event you want to keep on your schedule is the Shorecraft Beer Fest’s LOVE ON TAP craft beer festival happening on Saturday, February 22nd at Seacrets. This fun event will include many Eastern Shore breweries at Ocean City’s largest private entertainment facility – Seacrets. With great craft beer selections and live music. For ticketing and additional information, go to Shorecraftbeerfest.com.

Enjoy your weekend.