Ocean City Christmas Parade Canceled due to Weather

Ocean City, MD – (December 2, 2022): Due to current weather conditions predicted for tomorrow, December 3, the Ocean City Christmas Parade has been canceled. The National Weather Service (Wakefield, VA) predicts heavy rain and wind gusts that could reach 30 mph.

“Ocean City Special Events staff has been working hard to prepare for this holiday tradition and the last thing they wanted to do was cancel,” commented Special Events Director, Frank Miller. “Although we are disappointed, our staff does not want to put the volunteers, participants and the thousands of spectators that line the streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions.”

Despite the parade cancelation, the Carousel will host their holiday party, which will include Santa and Mrs. Claus. Additional holiday happenings, including the Winterfest of Lights, the Winterfest Train Garden Display, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and the Jingle Bell 5k will all be taking place this weekend, weather permitting.

