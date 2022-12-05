49.5 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Arts & CultureOcean City EventsPress ReleasesThings to Do in Ocean City

Ocean City’s First Ever Dreamfest – MLK Weekend

By Anne Neely

Ocean City, MD – (December 5, 2022): The Town of Ocean City is excited to present the first-ever Dreamfest on Martin Luther King Weekend (January 13-15, 2023). The three-day music event will be held at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, taking you through the decades of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s with musical acts The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s the Commodores, and The Spinners.

“We want to celebrate Rhythm and Blues while also honoring the civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr., along with the history this holiday weekend represents,” stated Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development. “Dreamfest will deliver the soulful sounds and rhythm of the voices of the past while also celebrating the dream of the late, great Dr. King.”

Friday will kick off the weekend with The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King. The daughter of a blues legend will take you back to the ’50s while bringing her enthusiasm inspired by her father. Then, Saturday will surely get you grooving with the R&B funk of Thomas McClary’s The Commodores. As an original member of The Commodores, McClary has been known to push the boundaries of genre and provide a live performance that is unparalleled with anything else today.

Last but not least, Dreamfest will conclude on Sunday, January 15, with The Spinners. Henry Farmbrough will lead his original Philadelphia group into classics such as “Could it Be I’m Falling in Love” and “Working My Way Back to You.” Decades later, this multi–Grammy Winning soul group will have you singing and dancing all night long.

Enjoy the music and join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Tickets for Dreamfest can be purchased at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center or by visiting https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com.

Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Ocean City Christmas Parade Canceled due to Weather
Next article
360 degree Tour of 7 Ocean City Hotels for the Holidays.

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,855FollowersFollow
474SubscribersSubscribe
Princess Royale, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,855FollowersFollow
474SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND