Ocean City’s First Ever Dreamfest – MLK Weekend

Ocean City, MD – (December 5, 2022): The Town of Ocean City is excited to present the first-ever Dreamfest on Martin Luther King Weekend (January 13-15, 2023). The three-day music event will be held at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, taking you through the decades of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s with musical acts The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s the Commodores, and The Spinners.

“We want to celebrate Rhythm and Blues while also honoring the civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr., along with the history this holiday weekend represents,” stated Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development. “Dreamfest will deliver the soulful sounds and rhythm of the voices of the past while also celebrating the dream of the late, great Dr. King.”

Friday will kick off the weekend with The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King. The daughter of a blues legend will take you back to the ’50s while bringing her enthusiasm inspired by her father. Then, Saturday will surely get you grooving with the R&B funk of Thomas McClary’s The Commodores. As an original member of The Commodores, McClary has been known to push the boundaries of genre and provide a live performance that is unparalleled with anything else today.

Last but not least, Dreamfest will conclude on Sunday, January 15, with The Spinners. Henry Farmbrough will lead his original Philadelphia group into classics such as “Could it Be I’m Falling in Love” and “Working My Way Back to You.” Decades later, this multi–Grammy Winning soul group will have you singing and dancing all night long.