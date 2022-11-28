Free Classes and Events on Giving Tuesday

On November 29th, the Art League of Ocean City will host free events to celebrate the season of giving! The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Shore Gives More’s Giving Tuesday. Below are some of the Art League’s highlights from 2022, followed by a schedule of their events on Giving Tuesday.

Know More About the Art League of Ocean City

Art is a universal, expressive form of communication that often adeptly reflects our times and experiences. It is very effective in conveying what words cannot. It builds community, educates, and enhances lives. The Art League brings powerful exhibits, engaging workshops, and educational events to the region but relies heavily on memberships and donor support.

This past year, the Art League partnered with several area organizations to create their signature project, Stigma Highlighted – Portraits of Recovery . This collaborative project paired 12 survivors of addiction with artists. The result is a gripping exhibit and a powerful documentary geared toward students, bringing light to a critical problem facing society today. In 2023, the Stigma Highlighted exhibit will travel to art centers and schools across the state to educate students on addiction.

The Art League supports Worcester County college-bound students through scholarships. Since 1991, they’ve helped 75 budding artists pursue an art degree.

In October, the Art League brought 1,200 Worcester County students together for a free performance of Artrageous.

Their free programs, including youth art exhibits, after-school art classes, and Family Art Days, are intended to mentor future artists and encourage creativity and bonding. For example, the free healing “heART & Soul” program is designed for those dealing with stress, addiction, trauma, or grief.

By providing fellowships and exhibit opportunities for working artists, they build pathways while making a cultural difference.

Their exhibits can be found throughout Ocean City because they use offsite exhibit spaces like the Princess Royale and the Coffee Beanery, utility boxes, the visitor center, and even the tennis courts.

They brought an annual film festival to Ocean City , which partners with area venues to promote the work of filmmakers around the world.

The Art League collaborates with other area nonprofits — including Worcester County Developmental Center, Coastal Hospice, and Worcester County Youth & Family Counseling — serving developmentally delayed and at-risk populations in our community.

On the first Friday of each month, the Art League welcomes a new exhibit by hosting a reception. First Fridays are monthly social events that include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, carefully selected artist shows, and a meet and greet with the exhibiting artist. Admission is free. A preview of upcoming events and shows can be found here .

Admission to the Art League’s Ocean City Center for the Arts is free for everyone, 7-days a week. Since 2013, they’ve welcomed more than 150,000 guests to their space on 94th Street and engaged over 1 million people through online programming.

Giving Tuesday’s Events at the Art League

The Art League will be hosting FREE events on Giving Tuesday. Stop by between 9 AM – 6 PM to make a difference and make some art!

9:30 AM – 11:00 AM: Drop in for morning coffee, great conversation, delicious baked goods, and a tour of our exhibits

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM: Create personalized holiday greeting cards with Artist Barbara Buford

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Make colorful holiday ornaments led by Aubrey Sizemore and Kacie Neeb

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Wine and Design with Art League Executive Director Rina Thaler as she leads a workshop to create mini-collage or painting masterpieces

All workshops are FREE, and the Art League provides all art materials. Walk-ins are welcome all day.

If you’d like to give to the Art League but can’t make it on Giving Tuesday, you can donate here.

If you’d like to contribute to the Art League at another time, you can bookmark this page which lists various giving options. The Art League of Ocean City is located at: 502 94th Street (Bayside) Ocean City, MD 21842. You can reach them at 410-524-9433 and visit their website at https://artleagueofoceancity.org/