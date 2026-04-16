NEW PROJECTS IN MOTION – DOWNTOWN OCEAN CITY

Similar to past years, Oceancity.com wishes to provide you an update on projects underway in the downtown area of Ocean City; both new development and renovation. These highlighted projects include a variety of privately owned uses and four which are public projects. We usually target projects that have made extensive exterior improvements. There are a number of downtown properties where interior improvements have been completed or are underway, but they are not referenced here. All projects add to the value and character to the downtown area.

Let’s start with projects at the south end of downtown, near the Inlet and work our way north to 17th Street.

102 Worcester Street This is an exciting major renovation project that has been underway for the past year. This long vacant building was purchased by the Ocean City Development Corporation in 2023 and renovations are now near completion. The OCDC is a nonprofit organization charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. The building was constructed in 1985 and has served a variety of uses over its life span. The OCDC has provided exterior improvements such as new vinyl siding, roof, dormers, and paved the parking lot; including the required landscaping. Once the exterior improvements were completed, OCDC renovated the upper floor as seasonal housing, which will be reserved for the Town of Ocean City seasonal lifeguards. There will be a total of ten (10) new beds on this second floor.

The first floor will become the new home of the relocated US Postal Service which will be leaving its current facility at Philadelphia Avenue and 5th Street. The USPS is currently completing its required interior improvements to this first floor for its use. It was important to the OCDC and downtown community to keep a postal facility in the downtown district. This new Postal Facility should be opening sometime this Spring 2026.

Boardwalk Restrooms – The public restroom facilities at Worcester Street and Caroline Street underwent major renovations during this recent offseason and both buildings are planned to reopen to the public this coming weekend (April 18th).

Both projects included interior and exterior improvements to make these buildings more appealing and modernized to the public, including new finishes, fixtures, partitions, and some HVAC upgrades. The Worcester Street building also included a full renovation of the second floor which has been repurposed from the OC Police Department substation to an Emergency Services hub for use during the Inlet Lot special events. The Caroline Street building included the removal of the two tall solar chimneys that were for ventilation purposes. This ventilation was replaced by roof top units to pull air through the building and vent it through the roof.

These restrooms serve thousands of people and the Town of Ocean City strongly believes these improvements will add to the overall boardwalk experience for visitors and residents alike.

400 S. Baltimore Avenue In 2025 construction was completed on this multiuse project, located on the southwest corner of S. Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street by the Town of Ocean City for its new Ocean City Police Department facility. It is being referred to as OCPD Downtown Substation. The previous use was a small public parking lot owned by the Town of Ocean City. This new facility contains first-floor office and public lobby space for OCPD employees as well as a garage for storage and repair for its bicycle unit. The second floor is for OCPD office, training, interview, and meeting space. However, through a partnership between the Town and OCDC, OCDC is providing and will manage sixteen (16) beds of housing for Public Safety employees. This will be the first year for this housing component in this facility.

The private buses that have historically used this Somerset Street location to service area hotels and campgrounds for drop off and pick up of its customers, will continue to use this location and the bus shelter will remain.

The Angler Restaurant The past few months the Angler Restaurant, located on the bayside just south of the Route 50 Bridge, completed a major decking project which elevated the outside decks to the same height as the inside floor; there will no longer be a need to step up and down between these two spaces. Also, this popular restaurant/bar added full garage door style windows that will allow for an easier transition from open to closed, based on weather conditions. And just for your information, the Angler was awarded the Editor’s Choice for the 2025 OceanCity.com “Best of“ for Best Happy Hour!!

For the 2026 season, the Angler hoped to add a second floor space for its restaurant and bar use; however, due to time restraints, these improvements will need to wait until after the 2026 season is complete.

Carroll service station This new service station with fueling facilities opened in 2025 and is located on the north side of the Route 50 Bridge along Philadelphia Avenue. Additionally, during this off season, the owners undertook a major renovation to remove the former service bays for auto repairs and expand its retail space. Keep an eye out this summer or sooner for its completion.

8th Street store Located at the southeast corner of Philadelphia Avenue and 8th Street, this retail space has had numerous tenants, but it is most noted for being the original Bailey’s Pharmacy many years ago. The convenience store now located at this location is expanding into this space and will add a deli. New exterior improvements include large retail windows and doors.

New multifamily project at 8th Street A site plan was approved for this new development in 2024. Following this approval and permitting, this new development project has been underway and was recently completed. This three story building is located at the northwest corner of Baltimore Avenue and 8th It will contain four units, three bedrooms each. With parking on the first floor, two units are located on each of the second and third floors. We are not aware at this time whether these units will be for rent or sale.

New townhouses on Baltimore Avenue A new four story project is currently underway on the west side of Baltimore Avenue between 9th and 10th This project consists of two buildings for a total of ten units. This welcome change will replace several buildings that had outlived their usefulness and were in poor condition.

New eatery at 17th Street This is the location of the former popular Anthony’s Carry Out restaurant at Philadelphia Avenue and 17th. For this offseason, the building has been undergoing significant interior and exterior improvements with a new tenant who will provide a new eatery, called the Nauti Hen. The new eatery will have a breakfast menu, feature chicken and roast beef lunch items, and ice cream. The business intends to open this Spring.

In addition of these improvements underway and nearly completed in the downtown area, the OCDC is involved in other renovation projects through its Façade and Green Building Improvement Programs. At the present time OCDC is assisting eight projects that are concurrently underway. As of the present time, there have been 289 buildings renovated using the Façade Program since the program’s first inception over twenty years ago. The Façade Program provides a matching grant to property owners for qualified projects to renovate their buildings. For more information, contact the OCDC at (410) 289-7739. Qualified buildings are required to be located in the downtown area, generally south of 17th Street, and be at least twenty five years old to receive assistance.

So, on your next visit to downtown Ocean City, be on the lookout for these new projects and renovated buildings.