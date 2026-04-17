No Meters, No Kiosks: Ocean City Shifts to App-Based Parking for 2026 Season

Ocean City is officially going all-in on a meter-free parking system starting this week.

With kiosks now removed from the Inlet parking lot, drivers using municipal lots will need to pay through mobile apps, QR codes, or by calling a posted phone number. Parking enforcement begins this week and runs through Oct. 31.

The move has been in the works. Ahead of the 2025 summer season, the Ocean City Council approved a plan to phase out parking kiosks town-wide, with the Inlet Lot as the final step. Earlier this year, during a repaving project at the inlet, the last remaining kiosks were officially removed.

In place of meters, the town is now using two mobile apps—ParkMobile and Passport. Drivers can enter their zone number, add vehicle details, choose how long they’ll park, and pay directly through the app. Prefer not to download anything? Posted signs include QR codes and phone numbers for quick payment options.

The paid parking schedule is also shifting with the season. From April 3 through May 21, fees apply on weekends (Friday–Sunday). Daily paid parking kicks in May 22 through Sept. 30, before returning to weekends only from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

Keep in mind, rates and enforcement hours vary by location—and prices can increase during major events throughout the year, including Cruisin’ Ocean City, OC Air Show, Fourth of July, White Marlin Open, Bike Week, Oceans Calling, Country Calling, and Endless Summer Cruisin’.