Kat Von D to Kick Off Boardwalk Rock Festival in Ocean City, Maryland 2025

News
By Katie Ruskey

The inaugural Boardwalk Rock Festival is set to electrify Ocean City, Maryland, on May 17–18, 2025. This two-day event promises an unforgettable lineup of rock legends and emerging artists, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Among the standout performers is Kat Von D, who will take the stage on Saturday, May 17, at 1:15 p.m. Her performance marks the official start of the festival, setting the tone for a weekend filled with high-energy music and coastal vibes.

Kat Von D: From Ink to Rock

 

Known for her iconic tattoos and television presence, Kat Von D is also a passionate musician. Her musical journey has captivated fans, and her upcoming performance at Boardwalk Rock is highly anticipated. In a recent interview with Katie, Kat shared her excitement about returning to the stage and connecting with fans through her music. “There’s something magical about performing live,” she said. “It’s an energy exchange with the audience that’s unlike anything else.”

Kat’s set is expected to showcase her unique blend of rock and alternative sounds, offering a fresh experience for festival-goers. “I’m bringing a mix of new material and some old,” she teased. “I want to create an atmosphere where everyone feels connected and energized.”

A Star-Studded Lineup

Boardwalk Rock Festival boasts an impressive lineup of artists across three stages: Thunder, Bolt, and Lightning. Saturday’s schedule includes performances by Royale Lynn, The Struts, Puddle of Mudd, Extreme, and Chevelle, leading up to the headlining act, Def Leppard, who will close the night at 9:30 p.m. Notably, Mötley Crüe was originally slated to co-headline with Def Leppard but had to cancel due to lead singer Vince Neil’s health concerns. Alice in Chains has stepped in to fill the spot, ensuring a powerhouse lineup for the opening day .

Sunday’s lineup continues the momentum with performances from Alice Cooper, Bret Michaels, Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and Nickelback, capping off the festival with an unforgettable finale.

Festival Highlights

Beyond the music, Boardwalk Rock Festival offers a full experience for attendees. Festival-goers can enjoy a variety of food vendors, explore merchandise stalls, and take in the sights and sounds of the iconic Ocean City boardwalk. The festival’s location provides the perfect setting to enjoy great music and soak up the coastal atmosphere 

Get Your Tickets

Tickets for Boardwalk Rock Festival are on sale now and moving fast. With a lineup this stellar and an atmosphere this vibrant, it’s an event rock fans won’t want to miss. Secure your spot today and prepare for a weekend of unforgettable performances and memories.

For more information and details visit here.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
