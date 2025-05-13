Hyatt Place Ocean City Opens Grand Expansion with New Building Catering Towards Extended Vacationers

Hyatt Place Ocean City is proud to announce an exciting new chapter in its story: the grand opening of a second building located just one block west of the main hotel on 16th Street. Since welcoming guests to its original oceanfront location in the fall of 2018, Hyatt Place Ocean City has become a beloved choice for families, business travelers, and beachgoers. Now, with a growing demand for extended stay accommodations and enhanced guest amenities, the hotel is expanding its footprint—and its offerings—on May 16, 2025.

The new building marks a significant enhancement to the guest experience, aligning with the needs of today’s modern travelers. Whether you’re staying for a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, this expansion offers more comfort, flexibility, and value—all while maintaining the exceptional service Hyatt Place is known for.

Thoughtfully Designed for Extended Stay Comfort

The new building introduces 63 city view rooms and studio suites, including two distinct room types. The city view Queens/King rooms offer a budget-friendly option ideal for solo travelers or couples. These rooms mirror the size of the existing rooms in the original building, ensuring a consistent level of comfort and functionality.

What truly sets the expansion apart, however, is the introduction of the City view Studio Queen Suites—a completely new room category for Hyatt Place Ocean City. At 460 square feet, these spacious suites feature two queen beds, a sleeper sofa, a larger TV, in-room microwave, and a fully equipped kitchenette. With 30 of these suites available—a rare offering in Ocean City—guests can enjoy the convenience of preparing meals in-room, making them ideal for families, groups, or travelers planning longer stays.

A spokesperson for the property shared, “It’s an exciting addition that will be added across the street from Hyatt Place Ocean City / Oceanfront, featuring new spacious studio suites and efficiencies combined with state-of-the-art amenities, available for booking May 16, 2025, and beyond.”

Modern Amenities to Match Modern Expectations

From check-in to check-out, the new building was designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Guests will be welcomed by a brand-new front desk exclusively located in the new facility, ensuring a seamless arrival experience. The building will also feature a 24/7 lobby marketplace, a breakfast buffet service and dining area, and an outdoor heated pool, perfect for enjoying Ocean City’s sunny days.

Additional amenities include laundry facilities, a private balcony in select rooms, and a dedicated parking garage. Combined with its modern design and practical features, the new building is tailor-made for guests looking for both value and versatility.

Importantly, guests in the new building will also have full access to the amenities in the original hotel. These include the indoor heated pool, outdoor pool, SeaScape Pool Bar (open daily from 12 PM to 8 PM), lobby bar, coffee bar, 24-hour fitness room, business center, and a 1,500 sq. ft. meeting space—perfect for business retreats or small conferences.

Elevating the Guest Experience

Since breaking ground in Winter 2023, the expansion project has been guided by one central goal: to elevate the overall guest experience by offering more room types and upgraded amenities designed for today’s traveler. The addition of the Cityview Studio Suites, in particular, is a strategic response to guest feedback and travel trends that prioritize flexibility and comfort.

Whether guests prefer a partial ocean view, high-floor ocean view, oceanfront room, or now a spacious city view studio suite, Hyatt Place Ocean City offers a versatile range of accommodations to meet every preference.

Each building is equipped with its own parking garage, and additional options such as street parking and an overflow lot ensure ample parking is always available.

Convenient, Central Location in Ocean City

The new building’s location—directly across from the main hotel on 16th Street—places it right in the heart of Ocean City, Maryland. Guests are just a short walk from the beach, Boardwalk attractions, restaurants, and shopping, while enjoying a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle.

Book Direct and Be Among the First to Experience the New Expansion

Bookings for the new building open May 16, 2025, just in time for the busy summer travel season. Guests are encouraged to book directly through Hyatt.com to access the latest offers and ensure the best rates and availability.

Whether you’re traveling for business, planning a family vacation, or looking for an extended beachside escape, the expanded Hyatt Place Ocean City is ready to welcome you with new options and unmatched convenience.